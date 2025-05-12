Sienna Betts shares her reaction as her mom gets highlighted in wholesome post along with Bryce James, Kiyan Anthony, Aaliyah Crump & others

Sienna Betts and her sister Lauren Betts are rising talents in basketball. Sienna is set to join Lauren at UCLA next season.

On Mother's Day, Sports Center NEXT shared a post honoring the mothers of the young athletes. In the post, Sienna and Lauren, as toddlers, pose with their mother, Michelle Betts.

Other high school prospects in snaps alongside their mothers include Aaliyah Chavez, Kiyan Anthony with La La Anthony, Jazzy Davidson with Monica Davidson, Bryce James with Savannah James, Darryn Peterson, Aaliyah Crump, AJ Dybantsa, twins Mia & Mya J. Pauldo, Tounde Yessoufou, Hailee Swain, Ament Nate and Koa Peat.

"Supporters from Day 1 🤞," read the post's caption.

Sienna Betts reposted the post on her Instagram story and extended her affection and love with simple emojis.

"🥰🥰," Betts captioned the post on her story.

Sienna Betts via Instagram Story

In an interview with SportsCenter Next on Thursday, UCLA coach Cori Close revealed that Lauren Betts personally recruited her sister Sienna with a heartfelt PowerPoint presentation during Sienna’s campus visit.

"Sienna was on her visit, and Lauren was in her first year at UCLA, and Lauren did a whole PowerPoint presentation about why Sienna needed to be a Bruin," Cori Close said. "And I look over and just tears (flow) down Sienna's face."

Sienna Betts celebrates final high school moments before heading to UCLA

Sienna Betts finished her high school career with a series of final moments: her last practice, final home game, and most recently, her “last senior Sunday.”

In an Instagram story, the five-star forward shared a picture in which she wore a white dress and held a bouquet against a softly blurred green field.

“Last senior Sunday🙌🏽🥳," she captioned the story.

On the court, Betts played for Grandview High and averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game. She led the Wolves to a 25-3 record last season and helped her team to a state championship and the Colorado Section 5A/6A Centennial Basketball League title.

Her performance earned her a place in the McDonald’s All-American Game, where she earned MVP honors. She also delivered standout performances at the Nike Hoops Summit and Jordan Brand Classic.

According to On3's 2025 Top Recruits rankings, the 6-foot-4 player ranks No. 3 nationally. She's the No. 1 power forward and the best player in Colorado. Sienna Betts leaves high school as one of the nation’s most decorated prospects.

