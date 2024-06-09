SMU football recruiting: 3 high school QB prospects Mustangs could target ft. Ty Hawkins

The 2025 quarterback recruiting season has been challenging for Southern Methodist University (SMU). A recent blow was the defection of Keelon Russell, a four-star quarterback, who switched to Alabama. This means that the Mustangs must now look for another quarterback quickly if they are to have any hopes of success in the future.

Let's take a look at three high school quarterback athletes that the university could recruit.

The 3 high school QB prospects that SMU could target:

#3 Luke Carney

Luke Carney, hailing from Mesquite, is identified as a talented quarterback who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200lbs. His Hudl profile also announces that Luke ran 40 yards in 4.66 seconds, while his shuttle run took 4.28 seconds. Adding to that, he recorded a broad jump of 36.9 inches.

His sophomore year in 2022 saw Carney guide his side to a 13-1 record and a place in the TAPPS Division II state semifinals. He threw for 3,723 yards in 2023, recording an 80% completion rate. On3 Consensus currently rates him as a four-star prospect and the 12th-best quarterback in the Class of 2025.

#2 Chaston Ditta

SMU could consider Chaston Ditta from Lake Travis, Texas. As a sophomore in 2022, Ditta led his team to an 11-2 record and a berth in the UIL Class 6A Division I state semifinals, throwing for over 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes.

Ranked as a three-star prospect and the 25th-best quarterback in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports, Ditta has received offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma and TCU. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds, Ditta boasts a 40-yard dash time of 4.65 seconds, a shuttle run of 4.25 seconds, a vertical jump of 35.5 inches and a bench press of 275 pounds.

#1 Ty Hawkins

San Antonio's four-star QB Ty Hawkins has had an exceptional offseason heading into his senior year. Over two varsity seasons, Hawkins has amassed 4,260 passing yards and 54 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. Although he's committed to TCU, SMU might be able to change things around by offering more NIL deals because they're financially stable.

If Hawkins joins SMU, he would remain in a Power Four conference and join a program arguably with a brighter immediate future. SMU, which already holds commitments from four-star Daylon Singleton and three-star Xavier Johnson, could entice more playmakers with the prospect of teaming up with a blue-chip quarterback like Hawkins.