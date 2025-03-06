“SMU lock” “He’s an Irish”: CFB fans react as 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten’s son Cooper Witten locks 8 visits

Cooper Witten, son of legendary NFL tight end Jason Witten, has quickly become one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2027 class. The Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian standout, ranked No. 22 nationally and the No. 1 linebacker per On3, has scheduled eight crucial visits this spring, sparking speculation about his future.

The athlete, who plays both safety and wide receiver, is set to visit Michigan (Mar. 20), Ohio State (Mar. 21), Notre Dame (Mar. 22), Oklahoma (Mar. 25), Clemson (Mar. 31), SMU (Apr. 5), Texas Tech (Apr. 12) and Texas A&M (Apr. 17).

Fans gave their thoughts about Witten’s recruitment on X.

“He’s Irish,” one tweeted.

"He’s the only visiting 2 teams that’s worth going to," another tweeted.

"April is a Texas tour, lol," a fan tweeted.

"Damn. Tennessee couldn’t get a look?! GenZ dgaf lol," another tweeted.

"Little dude got a dog name," a fan tweeted.

Despite Notre Dame’s growing buzz, Witten has named Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas A&M and SMU as the schools making him feel like a top priority.

“I want to go somewhere that has a family-like environment and play for a coach who is going to develop me into the best player and person I can be,” Witten said.

While Notre Dame has yet to extend an offer, many expect the Irish to make their move on Pot of Gold Day, Mar. 17.

Cooper Witten, no. 1 linebacker in 2027 class, focused on building key relationships

According to On3, Cooper Witten is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class. He has two more years of high school remaining.

Among the top 2027 prospects, Witten is expected to be a major name to watch. Other notable recruits making waves include Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North wide receiver Monshun Sales, Brentwood Academy receiver Kesean Bowman and Baylor School running back David Gabriel-Georges.

Holding over 20 offers from programs like Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech and USC, Witten has already taken game day visits to Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee and Texas A&M, along with Junior Day stops at Baylor and SMU.

“Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas A&M and SMU are really making me feel like a priority,” Witten said, viaOn3.

While several programs have made Witten their priority, SMU recently hosted him for an unofficial visit in January.

