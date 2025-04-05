  • home icon
  SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal shares 4-word reaction ahead of Chipotle Nationals finals against the Boozer twins' Columbus HS

SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal shares 4-word reaction ahead of Chipotle Nationals finals against the Boozer twins' Columbus HS

By Viraj Mali
Modified Apr 05, 2025 17:20 GMT
Dynamic Prep guard Jermaine O
Dynamic Prep guard Jermaine O'Neal Jr. (7) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic signature series game DME Academy at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. - Source: Imagn

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., a four-star small forward from Dallas, will face the Boozer twins in Saturday's Chipotle Nationals championship game in Indiana. O'Neal's Dynamic Prep advanced to the final after defeating California's Prolific Prep in the semifinals.

O'Neal expressed his anticipation on Instagram as he shared a story about the title game.

"Everything comes full circle," O'Neal captioned the story.
(IG/@/jermaineonealjr)

Columbus High School edged out New Hampshire-based Brewster Academy in a thriller, thanks to Cayden Boozer's game-winning shot. Cayden's brother, Cameron, finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks en route to winning the game 47-45.

O'Neal is having a great season for Dynamic Prep. He is averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season, leading his team to a 31-4 record.

The four-star prospect is ranked No. 93 in the country and is the 21st-best player at his position in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the ninth-best overall recruit from Texas.

Jermaine O'Neal chose SMU Mustangs in last year

Jermaine O'Neal received offers from some of the best programs in the country. However, he chose the SMU Mustangs over schools such as Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Arkansas.

O'Neal was impressed by the Mustangs after his visit to the program prior to his commitment.

"The visit went great," O'Neal said about his visit in Sept., per On3. "I love the coaching staff and how they appreciate me for me. I love the school and everything they’re building there especially since they’re now in the ACC. So in all it was a very good visit."
O'Neal received an offer from SMU in 2022, but he kept exploring other options before pledging his allegiance to the Mustangs on Sept. 18.

The Mustangs' Class of 2025 is ranked No. 12 in the country, per 247Sports. Apart from O'Neal, the program has also signed four-star prospects Jaden Toombs and Nigel Walls.

Viraj Mali

Edited by Ribin Peter
हिन्दी