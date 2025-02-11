"So proud of you": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony cheers for Arrogant Tae on his fashion show debut

Actress and TV host La La Anthony, the mother of high school basketball star Kiyan Anthony, is a fashion star. She has always shown support to people in the fashion industry and on Monday, she took to her Instagram to celebrate the achievement of Arrogant Tae, a celebrity hairdresser and stylist.

"I'm so proud of you!!!" wrote La La in her Instagram stories caption. "Walking your first fashion show @arrogant_tae123."

La La Anthony proudly shares friend's first fashion show walk (Source: Instagram/ lala)

Tae did his first fashion show walk as a model to promote fashion designer PUL Sheen's fashion line, Error NYC. He made a name for himself making wigs to stars such as Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian. He is also a well-known hairstylist to the stars.

Tae is also behind "The Flawless Experience," a brand of hairstyling products. He is known as one of the most recognized entrepreneurs in Atlanta, Georgia.

As for La La Anthony, the actress has already split from her long-time husband Carmelo Anthony but they co-parent Kiyan, who has become one of the most followed basketball stars in high school.

Now signed to Syracuse, Kiyan Anthony is a four-star high school small forward playing for the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders.

La La Anthony always there for his son Kiyan

La La Anthony has supported the basketball career of her son, Kiyan. She and her ex, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, both showed up during Kiyan's official visit to Syracuse on Oct. 19, 2023.

A little over a year later, on Nov. 15, she appeared on Carmelo Anthony's podcast for their son's big college reveal, which turned out to be Syracuse, his dad's alma mater.

During that podcast episode, she insisted that neither she nor her ex-husband had anything to do with their son's decision and that choosing Syracuse was Kiyan's idea.

She also took her son with her to Tokyo for vacation over the summer break, right after the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. She also traveled three hours just to see Kiyan Anthony play during last week's "A Very Melo Classic" where Long Island Lutheran took on Paul VI. LuHi won that game 60-49, with Kiyan being named the game MVP.

