The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three seasons to face the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship game. It was a celebration for the team on Sunday but also for a particular running back.

With the Philadelphia starters taken out of the game in the fourth quarter, running back Will Shipley got some reps and made the most of them by scoring his first NFL touchdown.

The TD seemed to have meant a lot to Shipley with teammate Saquon Barkley running up to congratulate him. But it also meant a lot to Will Shipley's high school football coach, Andy Capone.

"He played his best game, in the biggest game," Capone said.

Shipley had four carries for 77 yards and the TD on Sunday. In the regular season, he had 30 rushes for 82 yards and four catches for 35 yards.

Capone talked about the support that he received from some of his former Weddington (North Carolina) High School players after his dad died. Will Shipley was among those who reached out as well as San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha.

"He shot me a nice text and said some things are bigger than football," Capone said of Shipley. "That meant a lot to me. It speaks to the type of person he is."

In addition to scoring his first NFL touchdown, Shipley also had a forced fumble on a kick return.

"Hopefully, playing defense at Weddington helped with his tackling," Capone said.

Will Shipley: Recruiting breakdown

Will Shipley was a running back at Weddington High in the 2021 class. He was rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 4 running back, the No. 3 player in North Carolina and the 56th-best player nationally, according to 247Sports. He held offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Duke but elected to stay close to home by signing with Clemson.

As a running back prospect, Shipley had a lot of speed, running a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. He was also a multi-sport athlete with a background in track and field, competing in the long jump, indoor 55-meter dash and indoor 300.

After rushing for 2,747 yards and 33 touchdowns at Clemson, Will Shipley was selected in the fourth round, at pick No. 127, by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL draft.

