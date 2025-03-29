South Carolina signee Agot Makeer, Addison Bjorn share reactions as Texas signee Aaliyah Crump switches on her influencer mode 

Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump is Minnesota's top women's basketball player. On Friday, Crump collaborated with skincare brand Topicals and posted an Instagram reel showcasing an array of skincare products to her fans.

South Carolina signee Agot Makeer and the No.1 WBB player from Missouri, Addison Bjorn, reacted to Crump's "influencer era" and engaged in a playful banter.

"Influencerr," Makeer commented.

"Holyyyyyy, I need some," Makeer added.

"Share???," Bjorn wrote.

The class of 2025 small forward Makeer has signed up with Dawn Staley's Gamecocks roster, whereas four-star recruit Bjorn is a small forward from the class of 2026 and ranks No. 24 nationally per On3.

On March 19, Aaliyah Crump received a gift hamper from the luxurious brand Clementine, which dabbles in sleepwear apparel. She captioned her Instagram post with, "Loveeee."

"Got a ball from Maya Moore:" Five-star Texas commit Aaliyah Crump recounts her first encounter with the Hall of Famer

In an interview with Slam Magazine last December, Aaliyah Crump opened up about life, basketball and her game discipline. She recounted her experience meeting Women's Basketball Hall of Famer Maya Moore.

“I had one experience where I got to run to half court and got a ball from Maya Moore during the championship games," Crump said. "That really had a huge impact on me: the Lynx, Maya Moore and Lindsay Whalen.”

Moreover, she also spoke about her game ethics and being a team player:

“Doing what I have to do to help my team win is the biggest thing for me,” Crump said. “Growing into that part of my game, being physical and bodying up, whether that’s offensively or defensively. I feel like basketball has taken me so far in life and left me with so many opportunities, but I know it can take me even farther."

In her high school career at the Montverde Academy, Crump has played 26 games, averaging 11.2 points, 3.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per MaxPreps. In January, she was selected to the McDonald's All-American girl's roster and the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, joining fellow No.1 WBB player Aaliyah Chavez. Moreover, she also clinched gold at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

She is also the first high school and female athlete to sign a deal with the Klutch Athletics and called it an "unbelievable honor."

