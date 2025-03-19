Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shares 2-word reaction to 2×FIBA gold medalist Hailee Swain's IG post in a black outfit 

Texas Longhorns Signee, Aaliyah Crump is the top basketball player in Minnesota and the top shooting guard in the Class of 2025 (per On3). The hooper who is ranked fifth nationally, commented on 2×FIBA gold medallist Hailee Swain's Instagram post in which she posted photos in a black outfit.

" So prettyyy," Crump said while commenting on Swain's post.

Aaliyah Crump shares a 2-word reaction to 2×FIBA gold medallist Hailee Swain's IG post in a black outfit - Image via (Instagram/@AaliyahCrump).

Hailee Swain is from the Class of 2025 and has signed with the Stanford Cardinals (per On3). She is a five-star hooper and has won multiple accolades. In 2023, she was selected to play for Team USA at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship, she averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.7 assists helping her team clinch the gold.

The following year, she represented Team USA in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and clinched her second international gold. Aaliyah Crump was part of the team that won the Americas Championship in 2023. The Longhorns signee was named as a finalist for the 2024 USA Women's U17 team but did not make it to the World Cup roster.

Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump receives gift hamper from luxury brand Clementine

Being the top shooting guard in the Class of 2025 has its own perks and advantages. And with it comes the opportunity for collaborations with brands. On Tuesday, Aaliyah Crump received a hamper from Clementine, which is an LA-based luxury sleepwear brand.

She expressed her joy for the cozy package with the following one-word reaction on her Instagram story.

"Loveeee," Crump wrote.

This is not the only time, student-athletes have received gift hampers. On Sunday, Five-star recruit Jerzy Robinson had also received what she called the "Craziest glasses ever" from the luxury brand Ray-Ban.

Crump who is slated to play with the Texas Longhorns, signed with the program in November 2024. Speaking of Vic Schaefer's program, Crump credited the coaching staff for her decision per Texas Longhorns.com.

"I chose Texas women's basketball because, from day one, the coaches made the program feel like home to me. The University of Texas will allow me to play the highest level of basketball and also receive a top-tier education," Crump stated.

