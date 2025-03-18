Texas Longhorns signee Aaliyah Crump shares 1-word reaction to receiving a hamper from luxury L.A. brand

  • home icon
By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 18, 2025 15:22 GMT
The Overtime Select Championship Game - Source: Getty
As the No. 5-ranked five-star and one of the best female high school basketball stars today, Aaliyah Crump has plenty of followers. LA-based luxury sleepwear brand Clementine sent her a care package, including a silky pair of pajamas.

The five-star small forward was appreciative and posted about her care package on her Instagram stories.

"Loveeee." Crump wrote.
Five-star small forward Aaliyah Crump posts about her new sleepwear package (Source: Instagram/ aaliyahcrump)
John and Anna Cinquina founded Clementine, a luxury sleepwear brand that uses 100% mulberry silk. It has been described as organic sleepwear that does not compromise quality and allows for a comfortable night's sleep.

Aaliyah Crump has signed with Texas since November and was also named as part of the East team for the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1 in New York City. Here is how 247Sports' Brandon Clay describes her game:

"Aaliyah Crump is a shotmaker out to beyond the 3-point line. At over 6 foot, she has legitimate length on the perimeter and she plays her role as a floor spacer as well as anyone in the rising senior class. Crump's game will continue to grow as she gets physically stronger," said the scout.
Aaliyah Crump says she wants to win in Texas

With Aaliyah Crump heading to Texas after her stint at Montverde Academy wraps up, the No. 5-ranked prospect from the Class of 2025 sat down with Slam Magazine during a December 2024 interview where she talked about what she would do once she gets to Austin.

“Doing what I have to do to help my team win is the biggest thing for me,” Crump said. “Growing into that part of my game, being physical and bodying up, whether that’s offensively or defensively.”
She also spoke about her love of basketball and said it will stay with her wherever she goes.

“I feel like basketball has taken me so far in life and left me with so many opportunities, but I know it can take me even farther,” she said.

The five-star small forward has led Montverde to a 25-1 record, with the Eagles being considered one of the best teams in the country.

