WNBA star Aja Wilson, Chloe Kitts, Joyce Edwards, Sienna Betts and others share their reactions to Agot Makeer's South Carolina choice

Agot Makeer is uncommitted no longer, as the five-star Montverde Academy combo guard took to social media on Saturday to announce that she has committed to Dawn Staley's South Carolina. The South Sudanese-Canadian star simply noted that South Carolina is "home."

The Gamecocks are one of the best teams in the NCAA right now, and adding the No. 4-ranked overall from the Class of 2025 is expected to boost Dawn Staley's squad next season. This also got some popular players like Aja Wilson and her future teammates talking.

"Caption is top tier ✨💅," commented Las Vegas Aces star Aja Wilson.

"Hey teamieeeee😁💕," commented current South Carolina star Chloe Kitts.

"Iktr 🫶🏾," added current South Carolina star Joyce Edwards.

Other high school basketball stars also sent their love to Agot Makeer.

"CONGRATS 😍👏," said No. 2-ranked UCLA signee Sienna Betts

"Congrats girlll!!!" replied five-star Iowa commit Addie Deal

"HELLLOOOO," commented future teammate and four-star South Carolina signee Ayla McDowell.

Hoopers react to Montverde Academy star Agot Makeer committing to Sourth Carolina (Source: Instagram/ agotmakeer)

Makeer chose Dawn Staley's program over other top schools, such as UConn and Michigan State. She will be joining No. 22-ranked small forward Ayla McDowell as part of Dawn Staley's Class of 2025 crop. She previously played at Crestwood Prep in Canada before heading south to Florida to play for one of the country's top high school basketball programs.

5-star combo guard Agot Makeer talks about choosing to go to South Carolina

As for why the South Sudanese-Canadian chose South Carolina, she revealed that she personally thinks the school will help her reach her goals.

"I know my goals and who I want to be in the future, and I personally feel like South Carolina will get me there," she told ESPN after her commitment.

Agot Makeer also revealed that legendary Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley was also a big factor in her choosing South Carolina.

"The conversations and interactions I've had with Coach Staley and the coaching staff have been genuine from the very beginning. ... Usually on visits and during calls, head coaches will stay out of most of it. Coach Dawn attended every single part of my official visit and was in the lead of a lot of my recruitment," she added.

Agot Makeer averaged 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Montverde Academy this season but has been out due to injury. She has also been named a McDonald's All-American, along with five-star teammate Aaliyah Crump, who has signed with Texas.

