The South Carolina women's basketball team has won the NCAA Tournament twice in the last three years under the legendary Dawn Staley. With the win in the 2024 title game, they finished the season undefeated.

After last season, which was also considered a rebuilding season, their biggest personnel losses have been center Kamilla Cardoso, who was the No. 3 pick in the WNBA draft, and forward Sahnya Jah, who transferred to Arizona.

Let's look at Dawn Staley's predicted lineup for the upcoming season.

South Carolina women's basketball 2024-25 starting lineup predictions ft. Raven Johnson

Raven Johnson, point guard

Trending

Final Four: South Carolina's Raven Johnson

Raven Johnson has been one of the most improved players in the past few seasons for South Carolina. She started 35 out of 37 games last season and will likely be a starter again next season.

Johnson averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game and was an amazing passer in 2023-24. She also improved as a 3-point specialist, taking her shooting percentage from 24.1% to 35% last season.

Te-Hina Paopao, shooting guard

National championship game: Iowa vs. South Carolina

Te-Hina Paopao was linked with a move to the WNBA; however, she announced her return to South Carolina for another year on March 4. She was a starting guard last season and is expected to continue the role.

With one of the country's best 3-point percentages at 46.8%, she averaged 11.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 3.7 apg. In her first season for South Carolina, she was an honorable mention All-American.

Bree Hall, wing

National championship game: Iowa vs. South Carolina

Another starter candidate, potentially as a wing, for South Carolina is Bree Hall. She was a key player in the Gamecocks' success last season and is expected to lead the team as a senior next season.

A clutch player, Hall averaged 9.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 1.5 apg last season. As a junior, she made 44.5% of her shots (38.5% from beyond the arc).

Chloe Kitts, forward

National championship game: Iowa vs. South Carolina

Chloe Kitts is expected to hike her point tally next season. After averaging only 6.9 minutes per game as a freshman, she played 18.6 mpg as a sophomore last season, starting 31 of 37 games.

However, in the upcoming season, Dawn Staley might look at her as a permanent starter with an expectation to score a lot more. Kitts averaged 9.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 1.4 apg last season.

Sania Feagin, center

National championship game: Iowa vs. South Carolina

After Kamilla Cardoso's departure to the WNBA, Sania Feagin can become the starting center next season.

Now entering her senior season, she didn't get much time on the court in her freshman and sophomore seasons. However, in her junior year, she averaged 15.1 mpg while shooting 55.0% and averaging 6.7 ppg. She was one of the most impactful bench players last season and can use her experience to become a key center for the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback