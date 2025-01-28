"Stay away from Bama": CFB fans react as Kalen DeBoer's Alabama extends offer to LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier's brother Colton Nussmeier

Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus quarterback Colton Nussmeier, a four-star prospect in the 2027 class, continues to draw attention following an impressive sophomore season. On Monday, On3 announced on X that Nussmeier had received an offer from Alabama.

Colton is the younger brother of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

The news sparked a heated conversation among college football fans.

“Stay away from Bama; they are imploding from within,” one fan said.

“He’s an LSU Tiger, I fear,” another fan said.

Here is how other fans expressed their reactions:

"LSU will either end up w this kid or Haven. Can’t lose situation," another fan said.

"He’s a lock to go to LSU lol," another fan said.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound passer is ranked No. 18 in the 2027 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking, which aggregates evaluations from all major recruiting outlets. He is also listed as the No. 3 quarterback in his class and the No. 4 recruit in Texas.

Alabama’s offer adds to a growing list of programs vying for his commitment, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Michigan. LSU, where Garrett Nussmeier is the projected Heisman favorite for 2025, extended an offer back in September.

“I think my relationship is pretty good with LSU mainly because of my brother and how many times I have been there to see him. I think I have a pretty good connection with the staff," Colton told On3 in November.

Recruiting in the 2027 cycle remains fluid, with just three of the top 25 players currently committed.

Garrett Nussmeier poised for Heisman glory in 2025 after a strong season

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is one of the top picks to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy according to FanDuel predictions, with odds at +900. He sits just ahead of Texas QB Arch Manning (+950).

Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024. However, turnovers became an issue for Nussmeier during a three-game skid against Texas A&M, Alabama, and Florida, during which he threw five interceptions and only four touchdowns.

