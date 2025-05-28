"Stop letting the 18-year-old own you": Fans react as fun interaction between Dan Lanning and Richard Wesley resurfaces following Oregon decomittment

On May 10, the Oregon Ducks landed Class of 2026 No. 2 edge Richard Wesley, adding another five-star recruit alongside Kendre Harrison (according to 247Sports). However, on Wednesday, the Sierra Canyon native decommitted, citing a need to explore his options. He has scheduled official visits to Texas, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Ad

This has created an awkward situation for Oregon, as just 17 days ago, Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Wesley celebrated his commitment by jumping in the pool. The video has resurfaced since his decommitment.

On3 posted the video snippet on X.

"Just 17 days ago, Oregon's Dan Lanning and 5-star edge Richard Wesley celebrated his commitment by jumping in the pool," read the caption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The internet quickly caught on to that and flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

A fan named Ryan Barker commented:

"It's time everyone stops with caring about the highschool players who won't even contribute for two years. It should be this big of a deal getting portal players who have proven what their worth actually is not against high school kids ... gotta stop letting the 18 year old own you."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While other users pointed out the cash factor and the uncertain high school recruiting landscape.

"When you find out there is no other reason to go there except money which anyone else can offer as well,"said another user.

"Man, this recruiting world is crazy. the video was wild enough..Y'all quit selling out coaches and players," commented a user.

Ad

"Clearly contract negotiations went south," said another user.

"Wesley took a look at the depth after "committing"", wrote another user.

"It's gotta be so tiring to be a college coach these days," commented a user.

This is not the only decommitment the Ducks have faced this week. On Tuesday, in the incoming Class of 2025, four-star offensive tackle signee Alai Kalaniuvalu flipped to the BYU Cougars.

Ad

There's no such rule preventing a recruit from recommitting. The recruitment sagas of Jared Curtis and Nate Marshall illustrate this.

No. 1 quarterback Curtis had decommitted from Georgia to explore more options, but recomitted to the Dawgs on May 5. Similarly, last year, Marshall, a Class of 2025 five-star edge rusher, decommitted from Michigan, flipping to the Auburn Tigers, then recommitted to the Wolverines.

Longhorns, Texas Aggies & Trojans in the mix to land Richard Wesley

Richard Wesley reclassified from Class of 2027 to Class of 2026 in March, as well as visited (unofficially) the Longhorns roster in the same month. A month later, he committed to the Oregon Ducks. However, his decommitment brought good news for competing programs. The Los Angeles native, holding the No. 14th rank nationally, is a potential target for Steve Sarkisian.

Ad

Furthermore, USC Trojans and Texas Aggies are eyeing him as well, and the schedule for the visits has been announced.

"I’m open to any school that really wants me,” Wesley said in an interview with On3.

They have a lot of knowledge of my position ... They’re in LA. That’s home. That’s my hometown," Wesley said of USC Trojans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite his decommitment, Richard Wesley is due for another official visit to the Ducks on June 6.

Also Read: "The 4 horsemen of NIL": Football fans react as Dan Lanning's 5-star recruit Richard Wesley schedules four official visits despite Oregon commitment

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More