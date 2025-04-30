Tennessee basketball signee Nate Ament shares 2-word reaction as former Kentucky commit Darius Adams commits to Big Ten team 

Tennessee signee Nate Ament shared his support for ex-UConn commit Darius Adams as he announced another commitment. On Wednesday, Tipton Edits shared a post with a picture of Adams wearing a Maryland Terrapins t-shirt, declaring that he has committed to the Maryland Terrapins.

Ad

"Top-20 recruit Darius Adams, a former UConn signee, has committed to Maryland, he tells @on3recruits 🐢 The 6-5 Shooting Guard is a McDonalds All-American. Also considered Georgetown, Michigan State, and Tennessee. Strong pickup for Buzz Williams," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

Nate Ament shared his support for the 6-foot-4 shooting guard by congratulating him.

"Congrats fam🔥," Nate Ament commented on the post.

Nate Ament's comment on Darius Adams' commitment post

Darius Adams is a Class of 2025 prospect from New Jersey. He played at La Lumiere, which is a nationally recognized prep program. According to On3, Adams ranks No. 20 in his class nationally. Among the shooting guards, he ranks No.6, and he ranks No. 2 in Indiana. He was also named a McDonald's All-American.

Ad

In September 2024, Adams committed to UConn. However, he decommitted from UConn after the team added two new guards—Silas Demary Jr. from Georgia and Malachi Smith from Dayton—through the transfer portal.

Adams visited Maryland over the weekend. He has verbally committed to the Terps. He has received interest from Michigan State, UNC, Alabama, and others. His decision is likely to give Maryland a boost after backcourt departures. It also makes him the program’s highest-rated recruit under head coach Kevin Willard.

Ad

Adams becomes the No. 4-highest rated Maryland commit in recent years, following Diamond Stone, Derik Queen and Jalen Smith.

Nate Ament becomes the highest-rated Tennessee signee ever

Nate Ament moved up to No. 2 overall in the final 2025 On3 150 rankings. This makes him the highest-ranked recruit in Tennessee basketball history. The 6-foot-9 small forward, who has signed with Tennessee, is ranked behind only BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and ahead of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson. Ament is the No. 2 small forward nationally and the No. 1 player in Virginia.

Ad

He becomes just the third Tennessee signee to rank inside the national top six, joining Scotty Hopson (No. 5 in 2005) and Tobias Harris (No. 6 in 2011).

Ament is the seventh five-star commit under head coach Rick Barnes, and the first since Julian Phillips in 2022. Barnes also signed five-star players Kennedy Chandler, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson and Josiah-Jordan James in recent classes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More