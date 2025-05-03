No. 4-ranked Tennessee signee Nate Ament is set to feature in the 2025 Iverson Classic, and he is more than ready for the game. On Saturday, the 6-foot-9 forward gave fans a sneak peek by posting a photo of the exclusive Iverson Classic Reebok sneakers, which he'll most likely be rocking for the game.

Tennessee signee Nate Ament flexes special edition Iverson Classic Reebok kicks ahead of the game.. (Image via Instagram @ament_nate)

The 2025 Iverson Classic is set for Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum in Virginia, and it could mark the final high school appearance for Nate Ament and several other top Class of 2025 prospects. Ament will be playing alongside top-ranked players, including Arkansas signees Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony, Sadiq White Jr. and Houston-bound duo Chris Cenac Jr. and Nikola Bundalo.

Also featured in the game will be No. 2-ranked prospect Darren Peterson, along with other elite names like Jermaine O'Neal Jr., Shelton Henderson, Caleb Wilson, Cornelius Ingram and Jasper Johnson, among others.

Before the Iverson Classic, Nate Ament also featured in the McDonald's All-American, the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoops Summit all-star games.

At the McDonald's All-American game, he delivered 12 points, three rebounds and one assist. At the Jordan Brand Classic, he contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three assists to Team Air 141-124 win over Team Flight. Meanwhile, at the Nike Hoops Summit, he represented Team USA, contributing two assists and one rebound to the victory over Team World.

As Ament bows out of high school basketball with the Iverson Classic, he leaves on a high note, having led a relatively successful high school career, which he ended at Highland High School. He is now set to join the Tennessee Volunteers alongside four-star prospects Amari Evans and DeWayne Brown.

"A no-brainer for me": Five-star Tennessee Signee Nate Ament on his NIL deal with Reebok

Nate Ament's connection with Reebok goes back to 2024 when he signed a NIL deal with the global footwear and apparel brand. Six months ago, during an appearance on the "Youngins" podcast with Swiss Culture founder and CEO Jordan Richard, Ament opened up about his decision to partner with Reebok, a brand often associated with an older generation. Explaining his choice, he said:

"Obviously I didn't really know about Reebok. I didn't know about you know I don't know about much clothing brands, to be honest. But once I did my research, a little bit research their products um, the management, the people they've brought in, it was really just a no-brainer for me." (0:55-1:08)

Nate's NIL deal with Reebok was the first of its kind. He was the first high school men's basketball player to sign a NIL deal with the brand.

