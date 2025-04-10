Texas Longhorns target Felix Ojo makes massive announcement, concerning news for Steve Sarkisian

Felix Ojo, a five-star offensive lineman from Lake Ridge High School, is set to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 10-11. The Buckeyes extended an offer to Ojo on June 13, 2024 and this will be his first visit to Columbus, as per 247Sports.

Ojo has offers from some of the best programs in the country, including the Texas Longhorns, who are the favorites to land him. According to On3, the Longhorns have a 91.9% of acquiring the five-star prospect.

The Buckeyes have the fourth-best odds of landing Ojo, according to the recruiting website. He shared a post on X (formerly called Twitter) about his two-day visit to Ohio State. The program's new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen is Ojo's lead recruiter since he signed with the Buckeyes in February this year.

"I’ll be at Ohio State April 10th-11th," read the caption of the post.

Felix Ojo is ranked No.4 in the country and is the third-best offensive tackle in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He's also the best overall prospect from the state of Texas.

The Buckeyes' Class of 2026 is the third-best class in the nation, as per 247Sports. Having landed 10 commitments from the class, acquiring Ojo will give a major boost to their roster.

Felix Ojo sheds light on his visit to the Texas Longhorns

The five-star offensive lineman from Texas, Felix Ojo is a top target for the Longhorns from the Class of 2026. Coach Steve Sarkisian extended an offer to Ojo on June 1 last year and hosted him for an unofficial visit in January this year.

Ojo had a great visit to the program and told On3's Steve Wiltfong.

"My latest visit (to Texas) was great," Felix Ojo said, as per On3. "What continues to excite me about my opportunities is the ability to play early with the situation they have over there.

"Also just how the whole staff sees me as a top priority with Sark saying I’m their franchise player and the No.1 player they have to get in the class, and that means a lot to me."

Texas' Class of 2026 is the 35th-best class in the country, as per 247Sports. Sarkisian and Co. have acquired commitments from four athletes and are poised to add more.

