Texas WR Ethan "Boobie" Feaster shares his reaction to the 2026 Class Texas High School Football recruit rankings ft. Keisean Henderson, Felix Ojo

By Aman Sharma
Modified Feb 20, 2025 14:58 GMT
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Texas wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster reacted to On3's 2026 Texas High School Football recruit rankings, which featured top prospects like QB Keisean Henderson and OT Felix Ojo.

On3 posted the rankings on Instagram, and Feaster reacted with a series of laughing emojis, sparking speculation about his thoughts.

Image via Ig@On3
Image via Ig@On3

The rankings spotlight several top prospects, including quarterback Keisean Henderson, ranked No. 14 nationally, and offensive tackle John Turtine at No. 17. Wide receiver Davian Groce follows as the third-ranked player in Texas (No. 32 nationally), alongside running back KJ Edwards (No. 37) and Tradarian Ball (No. 38).

Previously the No. 1 wide receiver in Texas and the No. 4 overall prospect for the class of 2027, Feaster recently announced his reclassification to 2026, skipping his junior season.

“This year, I’m giving all my favorite coaches a special Valentine’s gift," Feaster tweeted. “I’ll be graduating next year in the class of 2026. The time is now.”
Feaster, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound four-star recruit by On3 and five-star by 247Sports, holds 53 Division I offers, with USC, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State among his top choices.

His performance at the Under Armour Next camp on Feb. 16 in Dallas earned him an invite to the Under Armour All-American Game.

Over the past two seasons at DeSoto, Feaster recorded 824 yards and 13 touchdowns on 57 receptions as a sophomore and 634 yards with nine touchdowns as a freshman.

WR Ethan Feaster reclassifies to 2026, speeds up recruitment process

Highly sought-after wide receiver Ethan Feaster announced his decision to reclassify from the 2027 class to 2026, accelerating his recruitment timeline.

According to On3, Feaster, previously the top-ranked recruit in Texas and the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2027 class, now ranks No. 127 nationally and No. 20 among wide receivers. Under head coach Lincoln Riley, USC remains a top contender for his commitment.

Discussing his decision with On3, Feaster cited inspiration from Alabama’s Ryan Williams.

“I saw (Alabama’s) Ryan Williams do it,” Feaster said, via On3. “That was the biggest thing. I felt like I can do it. I felt like I was ready for college.” “It was really me, my coaches and parents talked about it real hard. I brought it up first. My parents were iffy on it. Once my coach told me the pros and the cons there were way more pros and my parents were like its the right move.”

Feaster, who recorded 824 yards and 13 touchdowns on 57 receptions last season, is considering USC, Oklahoma, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
