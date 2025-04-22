"That person's probably going to fall in love with me": Tounde Yessoufou, Alijah Arenas & others share hilarious takes on being stranded on an island

Being stuck on a desert island would have many people scrambling, including stars like Tounde Yessoufou, Alijah Arenas and Niko Bundalo. During last April 1's McDonald's All-American Game, Overtime asked them if they would rather have aura or rizz when stranded on an island. They had some pretty hilarious answers.

"There's a shorty on the boat," said four-star Prolific Prep star Nico Bundalo. "Ayyy, she goin bring the boat to the island!"

"Say, like something's trying to attack you, something big and strong, like a lion" said five-star Chatsworth guard Alijah Arenas.

"Yeah, you can't seduce a lion!" snapped Nico Bundalo back at Arenas.

In the end, Alijah went with Aura, and Bundalo agreed. As for Tounde Yessoufou, the star from Benin, admitted he would rather have rizz. Then, Isiah Harwell had to question the five-star's take.

"I would rather have rizz," said St. Joseph star Tounde Yessoufou. "If I start talking, I feel like that person probably gonna fall in love with me and then it's easy."

"What you mean?" asked Harwell about the Beninese's statement.

"Not like 'I like you,'" answered Tessoufou back.

Meanwhile, five-star Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries, who is heading to Arizona next season, had a very blunt answer to the question.

"I don't know who you goin to rizz up," said Burries.

This year's McDonald's All-American Game happened at the Barclays Center in New York City, where the West, featuring Bundalo, Arenas, Yessoufou and Burries, defeated the East 105-92. The West's Darryn Peterson and the East's Cameron Boozer were named co-MVPs.

Tounde Yessoufou reveals why he picked Baylor

With VJ Edgecomb declaring for the NBA draft, five-star Tounde Yessoufou is poised to fill the void for the Baylor Bears. He chose the Bears over Arizona State and USC. Shortly after committing last October, he explained his decision to ESPN.

"Honestly, it felt like home," said Tounde Yessoufou. "It's a small, tight-knit community where everyone genuinely cares for each other. I can focus on myself and my goals without distractions, and their strong faith in God really stood out to me."

"The program felt special because of their style of play and winning spirit. They've consistently been champions, and I was impressed by their two freshmen, who have a real shot at getting drafted this year." he added.

With his commitment, Baylor has now recruited a five-star prospect for the fifth year in a row.

