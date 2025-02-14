"That's Friday night lights, man": NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss shares what playing high school football meant to him

Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer played in the league for 14 seasons and was a six-time Pro-Bowler while also being selected to the First Team All-Pro four times. He holds the record for most touchdown receptions in a single season with 23 in 2007.

Moss was destined for greatness from an early age. He played high school football at DuPont High School and led his team to back-to-back state titles in 1992 and 1993. Moss spoke about his time in high school and what it meant to him.

"You'll never experience nothing like high school football. That's Friday night lights, man," Moss said on ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary, Rand University.

Moss's athletic prowess extended beyond football. He was a great basketball player and ran track for his high school team. He also played baseball, showcasing his versatility as an all-around athlete during his time at DuPont.

During his senior year, Moss caught 39 passes for 808 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He won the State Player of the Year award twice and was an All-American selection, as per MaxPreps.

Randy Moss was a first round selection after an impressive college career

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss led his high school team to back-to-back state championships. His performances helped him receive an offer from Florida State, but he then transferred to Marshall University where he played for two seasons.

Moss finished his college career with 3,529 receiving yards, 54 touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. His impressive performances got him drafted 21st overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1998 NFL Draft. He played for the Vikings for seven seasons and established himself as one of the best players in the league at his position.

He began his NFL career with six straight 1,000 yards seasons and led the league in touchdowns three times. His most successful stint, however, came in New England in 2007, when he scored a record 23 touchdowns and was an integral part of the Patriots' incredible 17-0 regular season.

Moss finished his NFL career with 982 receptions, 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

