"The best since LeBron": Kansas commit Darryn Peterson gets crowned as possible "King James" successor ahead of freshman season

LeBron James' high school coach, Dru Joyce II, had high praise for Kansas Jayhawks' 2025 incomer Darryn Peterson on Tuesday. The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School coach labeled the 6-foot-5 combo guard as the best player he has seen at the HS level since the top pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

"He’s the best since LeBron," he said.

The Fighting Irish coach doubled down on his take, acknowledging the plethora of talented players he has trained, specifically mentioning San Antonio Spurs' Malaki Branham, but reiterating his sentiments around Peterson.

"I've seen a whole lot of them. I had a couple that have gone on and played in the league too - like Malaki. Malaki is great, but Darryn is the best that I’ve seen since LeBron."

Dru Joyce II's statement came after Darryn Peterson led his Prolific Prep to a 70-46 win over St. Vincent-St. Mary at Canton Memorial Civic Arena. The Kansas commit scored 23 points, nine boards, five dimes, three steals and three blocks on 8 of 16 efficiency.

It was his final regular season high school game, which he concluded by averaging 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and 1.2 swats per game. Peterson is currently a part of the McDonald's All-American list and the Boys High School PoY Preseason Watchlist.

Kansas' Bill Self is hyped about having Darryn Peterson

Darryn Peterson announced his commitment to Bill Self's program in November, turning down notable schools like Ohio State, USC and more. When Self reflected on the significance of the incoming player, he expressed nothing but excitement to train the combo guard.

"This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas Basketball has had in decades," he said. "Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender."

Unlike players like Cooper Flagg or the Boozer Twins, Peterson was not a heavily pursued player early in his high school career. However, his senior high school year stint skyrocketed his stock, thrusting his name into the national spotlight.

One of Darryn Peterson's most notable games was his 58-point performance against the #1 player in the 2025 class, AJ Dybantsa, leading his Prolific Prep to an 88-86 win with a 3-point buzzer-beater.

