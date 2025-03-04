The Boozer Twins' mom CeCe Boozer shares 2-word reaction to former NBA star Jason Richardson's son winning back-to-back Freshman of the Week honors

CeCe Boozer, ex-wife of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and mother of the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, has been supportive of not just her sons but also their teammates, both former and current. This became evident when she showed some love to Michigan State Spartans star Jase Richardson, the son of former NBA Slam Dunk champ Jason Richardson.

When Jase Richardson, who played with Cameron and Cayden over at Christopher Columbus High School last season, was named the B1G Freshman of the Week for the second time consecutively, CeCe Boozer congratulated the Spartan freshman on her Instagram Stories.

CeCe Boozer congratulates Jase Richardson for winning Freshman of the Week again (Source: Instagram/ 3amigosmom)

On Tuesday, she posted a picture of Richardson and wrote:

"Another one @jaserich4."

The mother of three is a common sight in the comments section of anything featuring either of her five-star sons, who have already signed with their father's alma mater, Duke. She often shares inspirational messages to show her support or love for them. This extends to their teammates and school as well.

The Boozer Twins have already made it to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball 7A State Tournament's final four and will take on the champion of Region 1, Seminole, in the semifinal. The showdown is scheduled for Friday, with the winner heading to the state championship on Saturday. Should Columbus win, it'll have to wait and see who wins in the Windemere vs. Sarasota semifinal match.

Carlos and CeCe Boozer's decision had Cameron and Cayden save their older brother's life

While Cameron and Cayden are considered five-star basketball prospects today, the two came into this world as the saviors of their older brother, Carmani, who was afflicted with sickle cell disease. At that time, there were no effective cures, but a decision from their parents, Carlos and CeCe Boozer, to get IVF was what Carmani needed.

While Carlos was still playing for the Utah Jazz, CeCe discovered that bone marrow transplants yielded promising results to combat sickle cell disease and that the only person who could save Carmani was a sibling. That was when the then-couple decided to get IVF to ensure their next child had no sickle cell disease.

Thus, the Boozer Twins were born, and their bone marrow was used to help treat their older brother. Thanks to them, Carmani is still enjoying life.

