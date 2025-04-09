Tyler Atkinson, a five-star linebacker from Grayson High School, is set to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes on Apr. 12. He has already been to Columbus twice before and this will be his third visit to the program.

Atkinson is sitting on offers from some of the best schools in the country, such as Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, USC and Florida State. Despite his multiple visits to the Buckeyes, the Georgia Bulldogs are the current favorites to land the talented defenseman, as per On3.

On3 Recruits' Instagram page shared the news of Atkinson's visit to Ohio State and the program's fans were quick to react to the news. A majority of the fans were excited to host the five-star prospect.

"Needdd this," one fan said.

"This the one we need!!" another fan said.

"Let’s get this young man," one fan said.

According to On3, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a 6.8% chance of landing Tyler Atkinson. Georgia is currently leading the race, followed by Auburn and Alabama, respectively.

"lol he’s from Grayson yep he’s a buckeye," one fan said.

"Yea he’s been all Dawg for years. Easy dub for UGA," another fan said.

"Buckeye," one fan said.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia native is ranked No.8 in the country and the No. 1 linebacker in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the best overall prospect from the state of Georgia.

Tyler Atkinson sheds light on the Georgia Bulldogs

The five-star linebacker from Georgia Tyler Atkinson is yet to make his final decision. The talented linebacker has received a lot of offers from top programs in the country.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the favorites to land their in-state target and Atkinson has already taken multiple visits to the Kirby Smart-led program. He spoke about the Bulldogs in an interview with On3.

"I’ve been to Georgia a lot," the defenseman said, as per On3. "I’m very cool with a lot of guys on the team. I’m very cool with the linebacker room... I’ve been around coach Kirby and he loves what I can do on the field. I have a good relationship with him... It’s all love for Georgia."

The Bulldogs have already hosted Atkinson on multiple occasions throughout his recruitment. The program's Class of 2026 is ranked No.26 in the country, as per 247Sports. Smart and company have already landed five commitments from the class.

