“There’s absolutely smoke” - Popular CFB analyst highlights battle between Notre Dame and Ole Miss for 4-star Deuce Knight

The recruitment race for four-star quarterback Deuce Knight has intensified, with Notre Dame and Ole Miss emerging as the top contenders. CFB analyst Tom Loy of 247 Sports recently discussed the fierce competition for Knight, emphasizing the strong interest from Ole Miss.

"There's absolutely smoke to Ole Miss and Deuce Knight," Loy said. "There's no question about it. It just is what it is. It's a fact of the situation. ... Deuce Knight was outstanding at the OT7. He was your alpha dog. I think he was a no brainer for everybody in attendance. But look, man, he is an elite talent from Mississippi right there."

Knight, who had a standout performance at the OT7 camp, is currently committed to Notre Dame. However, the quarterback has been the subject of significant speculation about a potential flip to Ole Miss. Loy said:

"Notre Dame's got some competition to keep him in the fold."

The Rebels' current quarterback lineup includes Jaxson Dart as the starter, with Austin Simmons, Walker Howard and 2024 recruit AJ Maddox as backups. Momentum appears to be building towards Knight switching his commitment to Ole Miss. 247 Sports has even logged a crystal ball prediction for this potential flip.

"They have a vacancy quarterback in 2025," Loy noted. "He is the guy. There is not a run of a couple guys to watch. It is all about Deuce Night for Ole Miss."

Knight, who committed to Notre Dame in September 2023, confirmed that his final decision will be between the Fighting Irish and the Rebels, eliminating Colorado from consideration. Loy highlighted Knight's strong relationship with the Ole Miss staff, suggesting that a visit to Mississippi is likely:

"It's genuine Ole Miss badly wants to land him. They have a great relationship with him and Knight and multiple guys on staff. So my gut feeling is that Deuce Knight will eventually take a visit to Ole Miss. It'll probably take place sometime this fall. But in the end, I do see him sticking with Notre Dame."

Deuce Knight shines at OT7 championship, demonstrates elite skills

George County’s Top 100 quarterback, Deuce Knight, significantly impacted the OT7 Championship in Tampa this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound standout led the Coastline Stars to the title game, where the South Florida Express ultimately bested them.

This team was spearheaded by Florida State quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and elite receivers Jaime Ffrench and Vernell Brown III.

Despite the runner-up finish, Knight showcased his exceptional abilities. Ranked No. 66 overall by 247Sports, No. 8 among quarterbacks nationally, and No. 3 in Mississippi, Knight displayed a powerful and precise arm with impressive mechanics. His performance earned him the title of Alpha Dog for the weekend.

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting, praised Knight’s outing, noting:

"It's easy to fall in love with Knight's athletic profile as he owns an elite testing profile for a quarterback."

Knight successfully attacked vertically and threaded the football into tight coverage windows in the final. His accuracy was evident as he completed 94 of 148 passes (63.5%) with 25 touchdowns and only four interceptions across 10 games.