NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Top 5 quarterbacks

The NFL Network finished announcing their annual top 100 list featuring the best players in the league from the season prior, selected by the players. The top 10 players were announced Saturday, August 28, in a spectacular two-hour special.

The 2020 NFL season provided us with sensational performances from a multitude of quarterbacks. The highly inclusive top 10 accounting for four quarterbacks, with the fifth being named 12th on the list. That being said, we'll look at the top five ranked quarterbacks and where they were placed on the list

Top 5 QB's on the Top 100

#1 - Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders

Ranked at number 12, Russell Wilson concluded his 2020 season as one of the best in his nine-year NFL career. He had career-highs in touchdowns (40) and a completion percentage (68.8%), along with 4,212 yards through the air.

His excellent season didn't go unnoticed as he commanded the Seattle Seahawks to a division title with a 12-4 record. The 32-year-old will continue to be a model of consistency for years to come in the NFL.

#2 - Josh Allen

Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills QB played MVP-level football and granted the Bills a 13-3 record due to his stellar play. He accounted for 46 total touchdowns a season ago ( 37 passing and nine rushing).

The former number seven overall pick placed at number 10 in the Top 100, and rightfully so. Josh Allen is only 25 years of age, meaning the Bills have found their quarterback for the next 10+ seasons.

#3 - Tom Brady

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Number three on this list features the G.O.A.T himself: Tom Brady. The 43-year-old signal-caller aired 40 touchdowns this past season, earning him a spot at number seven on the NFL Network's list.

His peers, along with football fanatics, understand his tremendous value, especially after witnessing how the future Hall of Famer transformed the Buccaneers from a mediocre team to next season's favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Father time does not affect Tom Brady and he'll be back on this list following next season.

#4 - Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 NFL MVP and placed number three on the Top 100. This season, Rodgers came out with a vengeance as he threw for a remarkable 48 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Furthermore, he accumulated a passer rating of 121.5 and a 70.7% completion percentage throughout 2020. His eye-popping numbers vaulted Green Bay to another NFC North title, ultimately reaching the NFC Championship game. If Rodgers is on the Packers, they're always contenders in the NFC.

#5 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most skilled QB we've seen throughout NFL history. With that being said, as voted for by his peers, Mahomes had voted the number one player in the NFL last season.

His 38 touchdowns and six interception season weren't the best, statistically speaking. However, his colleagues and the coaching staff league-wide understand how remarkable his generational talent is. Don't be surprised if Patrick Mahomes is granted multiple number one selections throughout his career.

