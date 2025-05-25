"They can’t doubt me no more": When LSU star Flau'jae Johnson got real about the importance of being a McDonald's All-American 

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson is one of the most talented players in college basketball. The 5-foot-10 junior also received a rap deal with the $2.5B worth rapper Jay Z (according to Forbes), while playing in the Iverson Classic All-American Game, becoming the only female player to achieve this feat.

Furthermore, Johnson was also selected for the Jordan Brand Class and the McDonald's All-American Game. In a conversation with "ALIVE," on Jan. 29, 2022, Johnson talked about the validation she got when she was included in the McDAAG:

"The best moment ever. It was really for me, I know who I am. I know what I can do, but having that stamp and that validation to show everyone she really like that because I work so hard. I got this McDonald’s All-American. They can’t doubt me no more," she said.

Flau'jae Johnson scored seven points on 2-for-13 shooting, including 1-for-6 from the three-point line. She also converted all three of her shots from the charity stripe and grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, stole the ball twice and had two blocks in 21:18 minutes.

Flau'jae Johnson played baseball as a pitcher and was the only girl on her team. However, she started her high school basketball career at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. She earned the Region 6- 6A Player of the Year title in her senior year, becoming her school's all-time leading scorer.

In her junior season at the LSU Tigers, Johnson led the Tigers to third in the 2024-25 SEC Standings, with a 31-6 overall record and a 12-4 conference record. She averaged 18.6 points on 46.8% shooting, including 38.3% from behind the arc, and converted 81.0% of her shots from the charity stripe.

She also grabbed 5.6 rebounds, dished out 2.5 assists, stole the ball 1.7 times and had 0.9 blocks per game in 34 games. She announced her return to the program on April 23.

Flau'jae Johnson used to leave defenders on the floor in high school

"Ballislife WBB" posted a throwback video of Johnson on Instagram on Friday. The video was from Johnson's high school days, when she took on the defender and dropped her to the floor with her slick dribbling moves. Then, she faked the second defender and converted an easy layup.

Her legacy runs at the school after her jersey was retired in 2022. Furthermore, the combo guard scored 27 points in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic, earning the MVP Award.

Flau'jae Johnson was ranked No. 26 in the Class of 2021 playing for the Yellow Jackets.

