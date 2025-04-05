"They both dominating": Gilbert Arenas shares his reaction to comparisons between Class of 2025 standouts AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson

The 2024-25 season has been a standout one for AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. Both five-stars have earned individual accolades in their respective senior seasons with Utah Prep and Prolific Prep.

Team-wise, Peterson has come up with a better year, beating Utah Prep twice and making it to the Chipotle Nationals.

During last Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game, both AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson had excellent performances. No. 1-ranked Dybantsa had 17 points and five rebounds, while his West teammate, No. 3-ranked Peterson, had 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

This prompted 'Ball is Life' to ask fans which five-star they would choose to be their No. 1.

Fans were largely divided, with many choosing Dybantsa, while others chose Peterson. Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, whose son Alijah was also part of that winning West team at the McDonald's All-American, also chimed in:

"watching them both up close (Co #1's) aint fair to put one 2...they both Dominating in their style of play ❤️," said Gilbert Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas expresses thoughts on Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa debate (Source: Instagram/ ballislife)

The West defeated the East 105-92, with Peterson being named co-MVP alongside the East's Cameron Boozer, who had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile, Gilbert's son, Alijah, had 11 points and two rebounds.

What did AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson achieve this season?

Both Dybantsa and Peterson were not just McDonald's All-Americans, but they were also invited to play in this year's Jordan Brand Classic on April 18. Both showcase events are considered the two most important high school all-star games for basketball.

With AJ Dybantsa, the Utah Prep Athletes have had a stellar year. The BYU signee led his team to the semifinals of the Grind Session World Championships, only to fall to the Canadian team, Fort Erie.

He averaged 21.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1 block per game this season, leading his team in points, rebounds and steals per game.

As for Darryn Peterson, his team did way better this season, as Prolific Prep won the Grind Session World Championships back in March, beating the team that defeated Utah Prep, Fort Erie, in the final. He averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game this season.

Not only that, he also led Prolific Prep to the Chipotle Nationals, only to fall to Dynamic Prep on Friday's semifinals matchup, 83-64.

