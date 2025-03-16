"They might need to move up in conference": Hoops fans react to Kendre Harrison, Johnniyus Sharpe & more securing second straight NCHSAA 2A win

Kendre Harrison, a five-star recruit from the Class of 2026, has been on a roll this season. On Saturday, the Reidsville Rams defeated the Northwood Chargers 71-54 to secure the second consecutive NCHSAA Men's Basketball Championship. Harrison recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and three steals.

“Oregon commit Kendre Harrison, 5’9” PG Dionte Neal, Johnniyus Sharpe, & Reidsville just went BACK-TO-BACK as NCHSAA 2A State Champs 🚨🤩," Slam_hs posted on Instagram.

The first picture in the carousel included a collage of Harrison, Dionte Neal and Johnniyus Sharpe.

“They went 86-1 In 3 Years 🚨🏆,” the text read.

Fans shared their reaction to the Rams winning the championship.

“They might need to move up in conference,” a fan wrote

slam_hs via Instagram

Some more joined in to praise the Oregon commit for his performance

“1L in 3 years is wild,” a user commented.

“North Carolina's finest 💯💯💯,” another added.

“Carolina hoops are just different 🔥🔥🔥,” a fan said.

However, some fans flocked to the comment section to point out the age gap

“First dude definitely like 25 years old,” a fan wrote.

“Buddy looks like he's 28 no wonder he's out here cooking in HS,” another fan pointed this out

This win was icing on the cake in the perfect record (31-0) that the Reidsville Rams had this season.

Kendre Harrison’s Reidsville Rams defeat Northwood Chargers

On Saturday, Reidsville defeated Northwood 71-54 in the 2025 NCHSAA 2A Men's Basketball Championship. The Rams lead in the first quarter, 23-20. Harrison and Co. scored five points in the second quarter.

Reidsville added 16 points in the third quarter and 27 in the fourth quarter.

The Rams dominated the 2024-25 season. They were unbeaten in the 2A mid-state conference, securing first place with 12 wins.

Kendre Harrison led the charts in rebounds and blocks per game, with 13.2 rpg and 3.4 bpg. He was also among the top three in points and assists per game.

