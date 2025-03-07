"This has Coach Gibbs written all over it": Gators fans rejoice as 4-star LB Izayia Williams commits to Billy Napier's Florida 

Florida secured a major commitment Thursday night as four-star linebacker/safety Izayia Williams pledged to the Gators, becoming the top-ranked prospect in their 2026 recruiting class.

Ranked No. 6 among safeties in ESPN’s 2026 cycle, Williams joins four-star quarterback Will Griffin as the second ESPN 300 recruit in Billy Napier’s class.

Williams' commitment stirred reactions from Florida fans, with one enthusiast noting:

"This has Coach Gibbs written all over it."

Another welcomed him with:

"Welcome to Gator Nation! 🧡💙."

Here is how others reacted:

"Welcome to Florida’s flagship institution, sir," a fan quipped.

"Looks like Gators doing a great job recruiting," another quipped.

"Great news--I wish you all the best as a Gator!!!" Another quipped.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound defender from Tavares, Florida, had long considered Florida State, Alabama and Georgia, but his childhood admiration for the Gators ultimately swayed his decision.

“I grew up a fan of the Gators and I can’t turn the opportunity to play at Florida down,” Williams told On3. “Florida is a top public school academically and I can get a great education there. The coaches have recruited me really hard and Florida is where I want to be.”

Williams' recruitment has been a whirlwind. He initially committed to Louisville in 2023, later flipped to Syracuse in April 2024, then pledged to Florida State in the fall. However, he decommitted from FSU in November, just weeks before the Seminoles’ disastrous 2-10 season ended.

Having visited Gainesville multiple times, Williams admitted Florida had been his preferred destination for a while.

“I can’t lie, as soon as Florida offered, I knew back then. I grew up loving the program. As a kid, I thought I was going to be a quarterback, so I followed Tim Tebow and I loved the Gators."

Izayia Williams chooses Florida after a highly competitive recruitment

After weighing offers from top programs, four-star linebacker Izayia Williams narrowed his choices to Florida, Penn State, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. He then committed to the Gators on Thursday night.

He started 2025 with an open recruitment and attended FSU’s junior day event on Jan. 18, followed by an in-home visit from Billy Napier later that month.

Florida’s defensive staff, including Austin Armstrong, Ron Roberts and Cannon Gibbs played a significant role in securing Williams. He values his relationship with the coaches, saying:

“They check on me a lot, and I can talk to them about things beyond football. They like me for me. Coach Napier is a great coach and he is going to do big things at Florida. Top recruits are picking Florida, and he is going to win big games.”

The Gators' 2026 recruiting class surged 13 spots to No. 39 with Williams’ commitment. He joins four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star safety Devin Jackson, both Florida natives.

As a junior, Williams recorded 125 tackles (15 for loss), four sacks, an interception and 10 offensive touchdowns, showcasing his two-way talent. He is scheduled for an official visit to Florida on June 13.

