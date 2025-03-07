"This is what makes me who I am today": No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez shares a heartfelt message as she announces her commitment venue

Aaliyah Chavez, the No.1 recruit from the 2025 class, has kept her future a mystery for fans. However, that will to change soon as the Lubbock native has announced the date of her college commitment.

Having received over 30 offers from top universities nationwide, the 5-foot-10 point guard narrowed it down to four. She will announce her decision on March 25 at 2 p.m. at Monterey Auditorium.

She shared the news with hoops fans on Instagram:

"Dear Basketball - [ ] You changed my life. As a young girl I gained confidence dribble by dribble shot by shot, now as a young woman I know what my purpose is. From the first day I picked up a ball I knew I wanted to be the BEST. Thank you for teaching me the real definition of RE2PECT , discipline , humbleness, and sacrifice," the caption read.

"Thank you for the highs and the lows , the love and support and even the hate and discouragement this sport brings. This is what makes me who I am today! My journey has been a blessing every step of the way. Now join me to make my decision to play at the next level . THANK YOU," she added.

Aaliyah Chavez led Monterey High School to a Texas State championship victory over Liberty Hill on Saturday. She finished with 19 points, six assists and seven rebounds.

Chavez is just 223 points shy of 5,000 at the high school level. She is regarded to be a top player at the collegiate level and take her talents to the WNBA as well.

Which institution is the frontrunner in landing Aaliyah Chavez?

As Aaliyah Chavez's commitment date approaches, she has made official visits to Oklahoma on Oct. 18 and UCLA on Oct. 25, with unofficial visits to Texas, LSU and Texas Tech.

According to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the two programs leading the race to sign her are Oklahoma and UCLA, with the former holding a 37.0% chance and the latter a 32.3% chance.

Texas Tech follows with a 9.8% chance, while LSU and Texas have an 8.2% chance each to land the highly sought-after guard. Where do you think Aaliyah Chavez will go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

