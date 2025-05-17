"This is why NIL is IMPORTANT": Football fans react to USC signee Jahkeem Stewart's wholesome $10,000 gesture

Jahkeem Stewart, a four-star defensive lineman from Edna Karr High School, pledged his allegiance to the USC Trojans on Dec. 4 last year. He chose the Lincoln Riley-led program over other top schools such as Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Texas A&M.

The four-star recruit gave back to his alma mater by making a wholesome donation of $10,000 to improve the program's facilities and its student-athlete recovery center.

The four-star recruit signed an impressive NIL deal of more than $1 million, according to On3.

Football fans were impressed by the talented defenseman's gesture. They shared their thoughts in the comment section of On3 NIL's Instagram post detailing the move.

"That's a GOOD man," one fan said.

"This kid is going to be great," another fan wrote.

"This is why NIL is IMPORTANT, these kids can give back to their families and communities and aren’t exploited anymore," another fan commented.

Jahkeem Stewart signed with the Trojans during the Early Signing Period. He is one of the program's 16 enrollees from the Class of 2025.

"dude didn’t even go to karr for a full year," one fan commented.

"Real!" another fan wrote.

"Legendary," another fan said.

Stewart is ranked No.33 in the country and is the fifth-best defensive lineman in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit from the state of Louisiana.

Jahkeem Stewart bought a jeep for his mother after signing the NIL deal

Jahkeem Stewart made a huge purchase for his mother with the help of his NIL money. The four-star recruit bought a Jeep for his mother in February.

"Thank you, Mom," Stewart said, as per On3. "I truly love you. I hope this little gift shows how much I appreciate you. This isn’t the end, it’s just the start. … I thank you so much."

The Louisiana native is the Trojans' second-highest rated signee from the Class of 2025 after quarterback Husan Longstreet, as per 247Sports.

