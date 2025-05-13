Top 3 girls high school basketball stars heading into the SEC this season ft. Aaliyah Chavez

As many have expected, the SEC will be one of the most competitive leagues next year, with top talent like Aaliyah Chavez heading to the conference next season. As ESPNW has revealed, 28 prospects listed in the ESPNW 100 rankings will head to the conference.

ACC is right behind the SEC with 27 prospects, while the BIG 10 conference is at No. 3 with 22. The Big XII has 15 prospects, while the Big East has six, with the Ivy League only having one prospect from the ESPNW 100.

This begs the question, who are the top-ranked players heading to the SEC?

The highest-ranked is Aaliyah Chavez, who is No. 3 overall in ESPNW 100. She held the No. 1 spot most of the season but fell to No. 3 in the final rankings. Despite this, the five-star point guard and Naismith National Player of the Year is still ranked No. 1 by On3 and 247Sports.

Chavez will be heading to Oklahoma next season, with the school being located just a few hours from her hometown of Lubbock, Texas.

The second-highest ranking prospect going to the SEC will be Montverde Academy star Aaliyah Crump, the No. 5 overall. She will head to Texas after the Eagles' second-place finish during last April's Chipotle National Championships.

The third-highest ranking prospect going to an SEC school will be the No. 6 overall prospect from the class of 2025, Agot Makeer, who is currently Crump's teammate at Montverde Academy. The Canadian is bound to face off with her soon-to-be former teammate whenever her South Carolina Gamecocks take on Crump's Texas Longhorns next season.

Aaliyah Chavez ends her senior year with many honors

Aaliyah Chavez is graduating from Monterey later this month, and as she leaves her hometown for Oklahoma, she will be the most decorated prospect from the class of 2025.

Chavez led her Monterey Lady Plainsmen to a 5A Division II state championship before playing in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1. She also participated in the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic.

Aside from those All-American and state title honors, she was also named the Naismith Player of the Year, a Naismith First Team All-American, the Gatorade Player of the Year for Texas, the Gatorade National Player of the Year and On3 and 247Sports' No. 1-ranked player from her class.

