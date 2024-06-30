Top high school player Chase Loftin rejects Nebraska and Missouri offers in pursuit of Florida State Seminoles: REPORTS

Four-star tight end Chase Loftin has announced his commitment to Florida State University, spurning offers from Nebraska, Missouri and Texas A&M. Loftin, who hails from Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, is regarded as one of the premier tight end prospects in the 2024 class.

His decision marks a significant victory for FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who is revitalizing the Seminoles football program. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound tight end publicly declared his decision on Saturday, emphasizing the welcoming atmosphere at Florida State.

"Florida State is home for me because of the people," Loftin shared with Noles247. "All the coaches showed tons of love."

Loftin expressed confidence in FSU's potential for success, stating:

"I think it is a place to win a Natty."

Tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who has known Loftin's family for years due to his links with Brayden Loftin's brother at Kansas State, played a major part in getting this commitment. Thomsen's efforts began with a campus visit on April 12, culminating in Loftin's official visit on June 7, which sealed the deal.

Reflecting on his visit experiences, Loftin said:

"FSU just felt like home when I was there."

He praised the coaching staff, especially head coach Mike Norvell, for their dedication to his recruitment.

"I love the whole coaching staff, especially coach Norvell and he's been a big part of my recruitment so I really appreciate that, and then the weather's not too bad over here and that's important to me I guess. Then the resources here, tons of good stuff about Florida State and their winning record," Loftin said.

FSU plans to utilize him initially as a receiving tight end. Loftin also took official visits to Missouri, Texas A&M and Nebraska, but he chose Florida State.

Chase Loftin joins Florida State's 2025 recruiting class over Nebraska and Texas A&M

Chase Loftin, a four-star tight end from Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, who is listed as one of the top 300 recruits and the 15th-best tight end in his class by On3, agreed to join Florida State University rather than Nebraska, Texas A&M or Missouri. In addition, he is the No. 2 prospect in Nebraska.

Despite visiting Nebraska nine times, Chase Loftin was swayed by just two visits to Florida State. His official visit earlier this month solidified his decision, and he felt an immediate connection with the coaches and players.

"It’s one of those places where I walk in and feel at home," Loftin told On3. He praised the hospitality, facilities, and relationships he built at Florida State.

During his April visit, Chase Loftin was impressed by the welcoming reception and the campus.

"Their campus is like second to none. That’s the nicest campus I’ve ever been on. And the weather is not too bad," he noted.

Chase Loftin's commitment is a big deal for Florida State University’s 2025 recruiting class, which already includes four-star defenders Kevin Wynn and Myron Charles and four-star receiver CJ Wiley. During the last couple of seasons, Loftin has made 73 receptions, 1,017 yards and 11 touchdowns in 22 games.