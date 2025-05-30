Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza shares 1-word reaction to 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr.'s shooting showcase

Tajh Ariza, son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, took to Instagram to show appreciation for his friend Jason Crowe Jr.

Ad

On Friday, Ball is Life shared a compilation showcasing Crowe Jr.'s shooting skills. He can be seen shooting 3-pointers with outstanding accuracy and ease in the videos.

"Who’s Jason Crowe Jr. shooting like?? 🎯🔥 @jasoncrowejr @nikeeyb," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

Ariza shared his admiration and appreciation for Crowe Jr.'s skills under the post.

"Him," Ariza commented.

Tajh Ariza's comment on the post about Jason Crowe Jr.

Jason Crowe Jr. is currently leading the points per game leaderboard at Nike EYBL. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard plays for the Oakland Soldiers and averages 23.8 ppg, along with 4.7 rpg and 3 apg.

Ad

He's shooting 41.6% from the field and an impressive 52.3% on 2-pointers. His 3-point shooting is 25.6%, but he’s very reliable at the free throw line with an accuracy of 89.9%.

On Saturday, during the Nike EYBL Circuit in Kansas City, Jason Crowe Jr. impressed with 20 points, four assists and two rebounds. Alongside No. 1 Tyran Stokes, he led the Oakland Soldiers to a 68–54 win over the PSA Cardinals.

Tajh Ariza schedules first official visit amid growing interest from top programs

Tajh Ariza has scheduled his first official college visit. The 6-foot-8 small forward will visit Oregon on September 6. Ariza is ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 among small forwards and No. 5 in California according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ad

Ariza holds offers from Kentucky, USC, Arkansas, Kansas and other schools. He previously took an unofficial visit to USC.

In an interview with On3 on May 18, talking about committing to a program, Ariza said:

“I don’t really have a set time for a commitment or any of that. I’m just weighing all of my options. It’s not going to happen for a little while. I’m weighing out my options and seeing what I have.”

Ad

Mark Pope, head coach of Kentucky, and Jason Hart, the assistant coach, have been pursuing Ariza persistently. Talking about Kentucky, the five-star forward said:

“Pope and Jason Hart talk to me every other day. They had a pretty good year considering they’re new to that environment. They did pretty well and made it to the tournament. They’re only going to get better.”

Despite strong interest from Kentucky, On3 currently gives Oregon a 63.4% chance of landing Ariza. USC follows at 19.7%, while Kentucky is at 1.3%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More