UCLA-bound Sienna Betts shares playful 3-word jab at sister Lauren Betts' latest outfit choice

Five-star UCLA signee Sienna Betts knows how to tease her big sister, UCLA center Lauren Betts. On Sunday, her elder sister posted several photos of herself on her day out, but Sienna found something to say about a necklace Lauren was wearing.

The elder Betts sister posted about her weekend, which included some shopping, a spa day, and hanging out with friends.

While there were many complementing the UCLA star for her look, Sienna's comment really stood out as something only a sibling would say:

"Nice necklace copier," said Sienna in the comments.

Sienna Betts playfully accuses sister Lauren of copying her necklace (source: IG/ laurenmariebetts)

Sienna Betts is the No. 2 from the Class of 2025, signing with UCLA and is slated to join big sister Lauren next fall. While Lauren is a big and dominant center for UCLA, Sienna is a power forward. The two sisters are expected to be a dominant frontcourt duo once they reunite for the Bruins.

After Sienna signed with the Bruins on Nov. 15, Lauren admitted in a Dec. 13 interview with Sportscenter that she cannot wait for her younger sister to arrive, "counting down the days" for her arrival.

During that same interview, she and Sienna talked about the dynamic where they will be both teammates and sisters, and admitted that there will be fights between them every now and then because of that.

Sienna Betts led Grandview to a 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball 6A State Championship

With Sienna Betts and the No. 4 spot at Grandview, the Wolves proved they were the best team in Colorado, winning the 2025 CHSAA Girls Basketball 6A State Championship dominantly.

Grandview entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed. beating Horizon in their first game, 72-30, on March 1. They defeated No. 16 seed Rocky Mountain 64-43.

Betts and the Grandview Wolves were back to their dominant ways, demolishing Denver East in the Great 8, 64-34, booking a trip to the Final 4. In the semifinal, they took on No. 5 Pine Creek, and it was close, with the Wolves escaping 39-35. In the final, however, they took on No. 7 seed Legend, beating them, 61-39.

