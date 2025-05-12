UConn target Addison Bjorn collaborates with clothing brand for Mother's Day event with NWSL team Kansas City Current

For Mother's Day, several high school stars have had NIL collaborations, including Addison Bjorn, a five-star junior. She, together with other Kansas City-based women's sports stars, celebrated the occasion in a collaboration with the NWSL team, Kansas City Current, as well as the women-owned clothing brand, Cherry on Sunday.
She, along with the other female athletes, got a luxurious view of the game at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, as they were given a special suite. She posted a photo of herself, along with other female athletes, on Instagram.
Bjorn, who has several schools already gunning for her commitment, including UConn and Notre Dame, also got to hang out with Arizona Wildcats guard Jada Williams, who was also present in that NIL collaboration.
The group was at CPKC Stadium to watch the Current take on the Bay Football Club on Sunday, with the team winning 4-1 at home. As it was Mother's Day, the moms of the invited female athletes were also there to watch the game.
As for the brand she collaborated with, Cherry Co. is a women-owned clothing brand based in Kansas City, and it often collaborates with the Kansas City Chiefs, with the brand having the license to carry the NFL team's logo.
During the game, the athletes and their moms also got some goodie bags from Cherry Co. and enjoyed some great food while watching the game.
Addison Bjorn named Gatorade Player of the Year for Missouri
The 6-foot-2 forward from Park Hill South is one of the best players in the country, ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. She led her school to a perfect 28-0 record, winning the Class 6, District 8 tournament championship game. Because of her dominance, she was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Missouri.
She averaged 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals during the season and has already amassed 1,617 points in her three years of high school basketball. She was also a 2025 Naismith Award Honorable Mention All-American selection, and she has yet to enter her senior year.
Off the court, Addison Bjorn is a member of her school's student council. She is also a volunteer at a local non-profit called People of All Colors Succeed.