UConn target Addison Bjorn collaborates with clothing brand for Mother's Day event with NWSL team Kansas City Current

For Mother's Day, several high school stars have had NIL collaborations, including Addison Bjorn, a five-star junior. She, together with other Kansas City-based women's sports stars, celebrated the occasion in a collaboration with the NWSL team, Kansas City Current, as well as the women-owned clothing brand, Cherry on Sunday.

Ad

She, along with the other female athletes, got a luxurious view of the game at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, as they were given a special suite. She posted a photo of herself, along with other female athletes, on Instagram.

Addison Bjorn watching a Kansas City Current game with other female athletes (Source: IG/ addison_bjorn)

Bjorn, who has several schools already gunning for her commitment, including UConn and Notre Dame, also got to hang out with Arizona Wildcats guard Jada Williams, who was also present in that NIL collaboration.

Ad

Trending

Addison Bjorn with Arizona Wildcats point guard Jada Williams (Source: IG/ addison_bjorn)

The group was at CPKC Stadium to watch the Current take on the Bay Football Club on Sunday, with the team winning 4-1 at home. As it was Mother's Day, the moms of the invited female athletes were also there to watch the game.

Ad

Ad

As for the brand she collaborated with, Cherry Co. is a women-owned clothing brand based in Kansas City, and it often collaborates with the Kansas City Chiefs, with the brand having the license to carry the NFL team's logo.

During the game, the athletes and their moms also got some goodie bags from Cherry Co. and enjoyed some great food while watching the game.

Addison Bjorn named Gatorade Player of the Year for Missouri

The 6-foot-2 forward from Park Hill South is one of the best players in the country, ranked No. 11 in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports. She led her school to a perfect 28-0 record, winning the Class 6, District 8 tournament championship game. Because of her dominance, she was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Missouri.

Ad

She averaged 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.3 steals during the season and has already amassed 1,617 points in her three years of high school basketball. She was also a 2025 Naismith Award Honorable Mention All-American selection, and she has yet to enter her senior year.

Off the court, Addison Bjorn is a member of her school's student council. She is also a volunteer at a local non-profit called People of All Colors Succeed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More