NWSL 2025: How and where to watch, all teams, dates and more

The 2025 NWSL is set to kick off on March 14 with two fixtures on Friday (March 14): the Houston Dash facing the Washington Spirit, and reigning champions Orlando Pride taking on Chicago Stars. Both matches will begin at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

Ad

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit), Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City) and Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride) are some of the prominent names to watch in the 13th edition of the league. Meanwhile, other promising athletes who could make an impression include Ally Sentnor, Racheal Kundananji and Hal Hershfelt.

The format of the NWSL is such that the top eight teams with the most points at the end of the regular season advance to the knockout stage, where the eight teams play quarterfinals.

Ad

Trending

For the clubs that are looking to acquire or sell players, they can do so during the second window between July 1 and August 25, with the roster freezing on October 9. The primary transfer window, which opened on January 28, will close on March 25.

How & where to watch the regular season of the National Women's Soccer League?

NJ/NY Gotham FC won the NWSL Championship trophy 2023. PHOTO: Getty

In North America, Prime Video, ION Network, CBS, Paramount+, ESPN and NWSL+ will broadcast the league. International viewers can tune in to NWSL+, which is available for free. In Australia, fans can view the matches on Optus Sport.

Ad

All teams competing at the 2025 season of NWSL

Here is the list of all the 14 clubs competing at the 2025 National Women's Soccer League:

Angel City FC

Bay FC

Chicago Stars FC

Houston Dash

Kansas City

NJ/NY Gotham FC

North Carolina Courage

Orlando Pride

Portland Thorns FC

Racing Louisville FC

San Diego Wave FC

Seattle Reign FC

Utah Royals

Washington Spirit

Important dates for 2025 National Women's Soccer League 2025

The regular season begins on March 14 and is scheduled to conclude on November 2, 2025. Each club will play 26 matches in total, 13 on their home venue and 13 away fixtures. However, the league will witness a break from June 23 to August 1. This is due to the UEFA Women's EURO (scheduled from July 2 to 27) and Copa America Femenina (between July 12 and August 2).

The playoffs will start with the quarterfinals from November 7 to 9, with the semifinals slated from November 14 to 16, and the championship game on November 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback