NWSL 2025: How and where to watch, all teams, dates and more

The 2025 NWSL is set to kick off on March 14 with two fixtures on Friday (March 14): the Houston Dash facing the Washington Spirit, and reigning champions Orlando Pride taking on Chicago Stars. Both matches will begin at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.
Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Leicy Santos (Washington Spirit), Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City) and Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride) are some of the prominent names to watch in the 13th edition of the league. Meanwhile, other promising athletes who could make an impression include Ally Sentnor, Racheal Kundananji and Hal Hershfelt.
The format of the NWSL is such that the top eight teams with the most points at the end of the regular season advance to the knockout stage, where the eight teams play quarterfinals.
For the clubs that are looking to acquire or sell players, they can do so during the second window between July 1 and August 25, with the roster freezing on October 9. The primary transfer window, which opened on January 28, will close on March 25.
How & where to watch the regular season of the National Women's Soccer League?
In North America, Prime Video, ION Network, CBS, Paramount+, ESPN and NWSL+ will broadcast the league. International viewers can tune in to NWSL+, which is available for free. In Australia, fans can view the matches on Optus Sport.
All teams competing at the 2025 season of NWSL
Here is the list of all the 14 clubs competing at the 2025 National Women's Soccer League:
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Chicago Stars FC
Houston Dash
Kansas City
NJ/NY Gotham FC
North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride
Portland Thorns FC
Racing Louisville FC
San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
Utah Royals
Washington Spirit
Important dates for 2025 National Women's Soccer League 2025
The regular season begins on March 14 and is scheduled to conclude on November 2, 2025. Each club will play 26 matches in total, 13 on their home venue and 13 away fixtures. However, the league will witness a break from June 23 to August 1. This is due to the UEFA Women's EURO (scheduled from July 2 to 27) and Copa America Femenina (between July 12 and August 2).
The playoffs will start with the quarterfinals from November 7 to 9, with the semifinals slated from November 14 to 16, and the championship game on November 22.