UNC head coach Bill Belichick extends offer to Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s son Devin Fitzgerald

Bill Belichick, now the coach at the University of North Carolina, has extended a scholarship offer to Devin Fitzgerald, son of Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

Devin took to X to share the news, writing:

"I had the privilege of speaking with Coach @Belichick_B, one of the greatest to ever do it, and I am thrilled to announce that I have received an offer from the University of North Carolina!"

A standout wide receiver at Brophy College Prep, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior made a name for himself during the 2023 season. He recorded 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns, helping lead his team to a 10-3 record and a No. 6 state ranking, per On3.

Fitzgerald, a four-star recruit, is currently ranked No. 496 nationally and No. 79 among wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class. In Arizona, he is considered the No. 2 overall player.

His recruitment has been heating up, with offers already in hand from Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Duke, UCLA, Boston College, UTEP, Iowa State and Pittsburgh—his father’s alma mater.

Belichick’s move to UNC has been among the most unexpected coaching hires in recent memory. The legendary coach, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, brings a historic level of success to the Tar Heels.

Over 24 seasons in New England, he compiled a 266-121 regular-season record and a 30-12 postseason mark. This makes him third all-time in NFL coaching victories with 333 wins (302 in the regular season, 31 in the playoffs). His tenure also included 17 division titles.

SNL takes aim at Bill Belichick over relationship with Jordon Hudson

Saturday Night Live didn’t hold back in its latest episode, taking a jab at legendary coach Bill Belichick during the "Weekend Update" segment. Host Michael Che linked Belichick’s relationship with 23-year-old Jordon Hudson to the recent court decision blocking a Biden-era student debt relief plan.

"Last week, a U.S. Appeals Court blocked a Biden-era student debt relief plan," Che quipped. "Which means the only way for young people to pay off their student loans is by dating Bill Belichick."

The punchline had the audience roaring with laughter, and even Che had to pause, grinning before moving to the next joke. Belichick, known for his strategic brilliance on the field, has been an easy target for humor since his relationship with Hudson became public.

At the NFL Honors, Snoop Dogg took a similar dig, joking that he had been watching football so long that he remembers:

"the Cowboys were good, the Chiefs were bad, and ... Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."

Hudson, a former Bridgewater State University cheerleader, has been seen at multiple events with Belichick.

