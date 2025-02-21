Nick Suzuki and fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald turn heads in Habs charity gala night at Casino de Montréal

On Thursday, the Montreal Canadiens hosted their first-ever Dream Big Casino Night at the Casino de Montréal. Team captain Nick Suzuki and his fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald co-organized the event alongside sponsors Loto-Quebec and Air Canada.

Ad

The evening featured a red carpet entrance, live music and casino games, where players took turns dealing Blackjack, Roulette and War to around 300 guests. The charity gala raised $162,483 for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

Suzuki sported a light blue suit with a white dress shirt for the evening. Matching him, Caitlin wore a blue off-the-shoulder mini dress with puffed sleeves. She also accessorized with a floral-designed handbag and a silver watch.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Other players, coaches, management and guests attended the fundraiser, with some of them accompanied by their spouses. Patrik Laine, Arber Xhekaj, Juraj Slafkovsky and Michael Pezzetta were among the many guests.

The Canadiens drew inspiration from similar charity events hosted by other NHL teams, including the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. The event’s proceeds will support the Foundation’s original mission to provide underprivileged children with equal opportunities to play sports.

Ad

Nick Suzuki’s fiancee exposes what Habs captain ‘sucks at’

Earlier this month, Caitlin Fitzgerald appeared on the "Never Offside with Julie & Cat" podcast, where she discussed Suzuki’s exceptional board game skills.

Fitzgerald revealed that Suzuki is highly skilled at almost every board game, to the point that she avoids playing certain games, like Scrabble, with him due to his consistent wins.

Ad

She also jokingly compared his abilities to the "Squid Game" competition, saying that he was the only one who would have survived.

“One of the videos I went back to look at of us was when we did the Squid Games. And Nick was the only one that won. We all would have died,” she said.

When asked if there was anything Suzuki wasn’t good at, Fitzgerald pointed out that cooking is not his strong suit.

Ad

“Okay, there we go. He sucks at cooking. He can cook, not that well. If I was like, ‘Nick make dinner’, he'd make dinner. But I prefer to eat what I make,” Caitlin added.

The "Never Offside with Julie & Cat" podcast, co-hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli, is a newly launched project by the NHL. It provides behind-the-scenes perspectives on the lives of NHL players' spouses, covering topics like family life, game-day routines and the challenges of frequent travel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles