“Don't like playing games with him”: Nick Suzuki’s fiancee Caitlin vexed by Habs captain's prowess in all games

Habs captain Nick Suzuki’s fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald made an appearance in the latest episode of the "Never Offside with Julie & Cat" podcast. During the podcast, Caitlin shared that Suzuki is ‘annoyingly’ good at almost every board game.

When host Cat Toffoli asked Caitlin to detail on his skills, she expressed her frustration with Nic’'s exceptional prowess in various games, noting that he consistently wins and so she avoids playing games like Scrabble with him.

“He is, it's really annoying. So I don't like to play games with him,” she said.

“No matter what it is, he always wins and it's so annoying. Like I won't play Scrabble with him. I don't, I don't like playing games with him at all.”

Trending

Host Julie Petry then asked Caitlin is there’s anything the Habs captain is not good in. In response, she mentioned that cooking is one area where Nick ‘sucks’.

“Okay, there we go. He sucks at cooking. He can cook, not that well. If I was like, ‘Nick make dinner’, he'd make dinner. But I prefer to eat what I make,” she explained.

She even joked that had they been in the ‘Squid Games’, Suzuki would have been the only one standing.

“One of the videos I went back to look at of us was when we did the squid games. And Nick was the only one that won. We all would have died,” Caitlin Fitzgerald said.

The "Never Offside with Julie & Cat" podcast is co-hosted by Julie Petry, wife of Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry, and Cat Toffoli, wife of San Jose Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli. The show offers listeners a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of NHL players' spouses, discussing topics such as family dynamics, game day preparations, and the challenges of constant travel.

Nick Suzuki’s fiancee hosted joint baby shower of partners of three Habs players

Earlier last week, Caitlin Fitzgerald hosted a joint baby shower for Josh Anderson’s wife Paola, Brendan Gallagher’s wife Emma and Emilia Armia, wife of Joel Armia.

The event featured a beautiful white arched backdrop with "BABIES in Bloom" written in gold, surrounded by pastel flowers like roses and hydrangeas. The celebration included an elegant food spread with fresh fruit, small pancakes, smoked salmon bites and powdered doughnuts. A floral-themed dessert table displayed pastel cupcakes and a decorated cake with “Baby in Bloom” written on it.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan Leigh attended and shared pictures from the event on her Instagram stories, praising Caitlin as the "hostess with the mostess."

via Instagram /@lifebyjordanleigh

The baby shower also included cozy indoor decorations, a marble fireplace with pink floral digital displays, and gift baskets arranged near large clear blocks spelling “B-A-B-Y.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback