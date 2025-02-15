USC signee Jazzy Davidson shares her reaction to future teammate JuJu Watkins' performance against UCLA

Jazzy Davidson, the overall No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025, took to Instagram to share JuJu Watkins’ performance. Davidson signed with USC in November 2024, while Watkins is a sophomore combo guard for the USC Trojans.

On Friday, Davidson shared a post by USC Women's Basketball (WBB) that had Watkins as the cover page, with the final 71-60 victory score.

“BEAT THE BRUINS ✔️ #FightOn | @wellsfargo,” the caption of the post read.

Davidson reacted to it with the “✌️” emoji, indicating her joy at the victory.

Jazzy Davidson via Instagram

Davidson is not the only one impressed by Watkins’ performance against UCLA. Basketball fans are also enthralled by her performance.

Watkins delivered a historic performance in a sold-out Galen Center. No. 6 USC bagged a victory over the then-undefeated No. 1 UCLA as the 6-foot-2 player led USC with 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and eight blocks.

With this, she became the first Division I player in 20 seasons to achieve at least 35 points, five blocks and five assists in a game. Watkins excelled in both offensive and defensive play. She helped USC rally from a seven-point deficit in the second half. Her defensive play included three blocks in one minute, stopping UCLA’s 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts.

"It's whatever it takes to win," Watkins told ESPN after the game. "I didn't plan on having that many blocks, but it's whatever we need to win."

Watkins also reached her 1,500 career points milestone during the game. She averages 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the current season with a 43.2% field goal shooting.

McDonald's All-American committee member praises USC signee Jazzy Davidson

USC signee Jazzy Davidson has been named to the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game. The game is set for April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-1 small forward from Clackamas High School will represent Team West which is being led by No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez.

Davidson received high praise from McDonald’s All-American Selection Committee member Chris Hansen. Hanson is a former ESPN HoopGurlz national director and a respected scout.

“Jazzy freaking Davidson, man,” he said. "You brought the same level of intensity and excellence to everything you did. Your consistency and how you go about things really shed a light on a path for other players.”

Jazzy Davidson recently joined the 2,000-point club and is a three-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. She has established herself as a top upcoming talent in the women’s basketball scene.

