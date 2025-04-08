"USC will pay him to commit early": Football fans react to 4-star EDGE Tristian Givens narrowing recruitment down to four schools

Columbus (Ga.) Carver standout Tristian Givens, a four-star EDGE prospect, has trimmed his list to four programs—Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC. This comes as he prepares for the next chapter in his football career.

Ad

The 6-foot-3.5, 215-pound athlete, known for his speed and versatility as both an edge rusher and a wide receiver, has amassed more than 20 Power Four offers during his recruitment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, he is the nation’s No. 6 edge rusher, the No. 70 overall prospect and the No. 12 EDGE in the 2026 class. Additionally, he ranks as the No. 6 player in Georgia.

The latest development has ignited passionate responses among football fans. Some suggested that incentives may play a crucial role in his decision-making process.

“No contest. The Vols and some NAIA teams,” one fan remarked.

Ad

While another offered a more elaborate prediction:

“USC will pay him to commit early and then eventually he'll sign with Georgia then transfer to Tennessee after a speeding ticket at Georgia then A&M will pay him 3mil to play his senior year there then he'll get drafted.”

Here is how others reacted:

"I’m glad USC finally had their stuff together. If NIL is unchecked screw it, play ball with the best then," a fan quipped.

Ad

"the west coast needs you young man," another quipped.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Come play for Rodney Garner. He will get you to the league," another remarked.

Givens’ decision appears influenced by both on-field and off-field considerations. In recent conversations, the recruit mentioned that he has maintained extensive communication with coach Josh Heupel, noting:

“I talk to Coach (Josh) Heupel a lot,” Givens told On3. “I know he and the staff have me as one of their top guys and they are recruiting me really hard. He and coach Chop (Levorn Harbin) talk to me a lot, they show me I am a top guy for them and that is nice.”

Ad

While championships remain a goal, Givens stressed his focus on long-term benefits:

“I would love to win a championship, but for me, I am really looking at what schools can offer me for life after football.”

USC’s recruiting surge under Riley and Bowden signals cultural shift

USC is undergoing a major recruiting revival, driven by coach Lincoln Riley and newly hired general manager Chad Bowden.

Ad

While recent headlines haven't centered on elite 2026 prospects, Bowden’s overhaul of USC’s recruiting infrastructure has altered the perception of the program among top-tier local talent.

“There’s a front-office vibe at USC now,” Bowden told Rivals. “The culture of what you’re building has to be through high school … You can build a culture around high school recruiting.”

Despite finishing 7-6 last season, Riley’s staff is making waves, with USC currently boasting the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026.

Ad

Though the ranking is partly due to quantity—20 commitments compared to a maximum of 14 in other top-20 classes—the quality is also there. Four-star RB Deshonne Redeaux (Oaks Christian, Calif.) is one of many standout additions.

Notably, USC flipped four-star QB Jonas Williams and four-star DL Tomuhini Topui from Oregon. The presence of St. John Bosco’s coach Jason Negro at spring practice signals renewed in-state engagement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.