Video: 4-star duo Julius Price and Kaiden Bailey impress in Nike’s EYBL

2026 prospects Kaiden Bailey and Julius Price gave impressive performances at the Nike EYBL.

On Sunday, SLAM High School shared a compilation of the duo coordinating together while putting up points for Team Why Not. Their agility and speed are noticeable. They assist each other, score 3-pointers, facilitate scoring and keep up their offense.

"4⭐️ guard duo Julius Price & Kaiden Bailey have been putting on for Team Why Not on the EYBL 🚨😤 @juliusprice2_ @kobailey_2 @nikeeyb @_maxx_," read the post's caption.

At Nike EYBL Session III, the guard duo helped their team maintain a 2-2 record, which is an improvement from their 1-3 record at Session II.

Julius Price, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard from Santa Maria St. Joseph, ranks No. 29 among the shooting guards in his class according to On3's Top Recruit rankings.

Price has competed internationally for Sweden. At the 2024 FIBA U18 European Championship, he averaged 21.6 points per game, three rebounds per game and 5.1 assists per game. He has received offers from California, Southern California, Arizona State, Minnesota and Washington. He's made an official visit to Minnesota.

Kaiden Bailey, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Crean Lutheran High School, ranks No. 18 among the top prospects from California in his class. He has already surpassed 1,000 career points and is averaging 26 points per game. Bailey's performance in the Trinity League earned him co-MVP honors for the 2024-25 season. He has received offers from multiple programs, including West Virginia, Mississippi State and Washington State.

Kaiden Bailey helped Team Why Not Go to an undefeated record at Nike EYBL Session 1

Team Why Not opened the 2025 Nike EYBL season with a perfect 3-0 record in Mesa, Arizona, thanks to great performances from Kaiden Bailey, No. 8 Tajh Ariza and No. 3 Christian Collins.

Team Why Not started off the session on April 25 with a tight 67-70 win over NY Lightning. Collins led the team with 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds. Bailey contributed with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

On Saturday, the team won over MoKan in a 71-68 game. Ariza led with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Bailey added 12 points, two rebounds and three assists while Collins posted six points and 11 rebounds.

In their last game of Session I, Team Why Not defeated The Family 86-64 and remained undefeated in the first session.

