VIDEO: Bryce James' jaw-dropping dunk attempt leaves LeBron, Savannah James flustered

Bryce James, the son of the four-time NBA champion LeBron James, concluded his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon. He will be the second James' son to play basketball in college after signing for the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 1.

Ballislife posted a throwback video of Bryce James playing for the Trailblazers. In the video, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard is seen attempting a dunk as he jumped over the defender but was unable to dunk the ball:

While he was unable to make the dunk, it elicited some priceless reactions from his teammates and parents, LeBron and Savannah James, who were watching the game from the sidelines.

Last month, the former Sierra Canyon player was a part of a dunk-for-dunk challenge started by the Hoopers. Nominated by Velijah Miller, Bryce uploaded a video of himself performing an off-the-backboard windmill dunk.

Bryce James in the dunk-for-dunk challenge (Image: IG/_justbryce)

The video of his dunk was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter)

Bryce nominated the son of the 10-time NBA All-Star and Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony, Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears and BYU Cougars signee AJ Dybantsa.

AJ Dybantsa accepts Bryce James' dunk-for-dunk challenge (Image: IG/aj.dybantsa)

The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN) accepted Bryce's invite and posted a throwback video from 2022, performing an Eastbay dunk off the backboard.

Bryce went on to nominate Bellmont High School's Isaiah Langham, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas and Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac Jr. for the challenge.

Bryce James leads Sierra Canyon to State Championship in his senior year

In his final year at the Trailblazers, Bryce helped the team to a 27-7 overall record and a 6-1 record in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they were knocked out by the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame.

Furthermore, in the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships, the Trailblazers beat Centennial 73-48 in the first round on March 4. They also secured a 78-45 win against Santa Barbara in the second round on March 6. In the regional semifinals, they sealed a 68-64 win over JSerra Catholic on March 8.

They beat Redondo Union 74-68 in the regional final on March 11 before lifting the trophy against Lincoln with a 58-53 win in the state final three days later.

Bryce James will be joined by Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode next season.

