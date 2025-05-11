Villanova commit Acaden Lewis' mother reacts with 5-words as he shares photo dump on IG

Villanova has plenty of things to celebrate these days, with an alum becoming pope and Acaden Lewis heading to the school next season. The four-star point guard, ranked No. 31 overall by ESPN, is preparing his transition to college, but before that, he posted a photo dump on Instagram on Saturday.

His photo dump garnered several reactions from fans. This includes his biggest fan ever, Teya Pompeo, best known as DJ Farrah Flosscett, Acaden Lewis' mom.

"This is how we do 🦾❣️," said the DJ.

Farrah Flosscett's social media accounts are a mix of her sharing about her work and celebrity connections, as well as news reports of how her son is doing.

She was also present when he officially went to Philadelphia to visit Villanova, as well as when he announced his commitment to the school. The school has gotten a lot of attention after Pope Leo XIV, who also went to Villanova, ascended to the papacy. The school is also a known basketball powerhouse, winning multiple NCAA National titles and producing several NBA stars, such as Jalen Brunson.

As for his mom, she is considered a local fixture in the Washington DC DJ scene. She won the nationwide female DJ battle in 2020 and works at WHUR's 96.3FM. Her father was also a DJ.

Acaden Lewis' parents overcame adversity to raise him

While Acaden Lewis has found much success on the court, this came after much hardship from his parents, Jarrett Lewis and Teya Pompeo, While his mom is now a successful DJ, it was not always that way, his dad battled addiction and was incarcerated, while his mom worked multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Jarrett Lewis was jailed for embezzling over $320,000 when he was working as a finance director for a nonprofit organization. After release, he returned to his basketball roots and helped train Acaden to become the player he is today. Derrick and Teya made things work and made sure their son had all he needed to become a great player.

Soon enough, they sent him to the prestigious Sidwell Friends School thanks to the Opportunity Scholarship Program, and this led many to recognize Acaden's potential as a future basketball star. This led several big schools to offer him a scholarship, ultimately choosing Kentucky before decommitting and choosing Villanova.

