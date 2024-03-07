5 active Villanova NBA players ft. Jalen Brunson

Villanova has long been considered a hotbed for collegiate basketball talent, developing players into NBA-ready talent before sending them to the draft. Heading into this season, there was considerable talk surrounding the New York Knicks assembling a team of Villanova alumni with plenty of playing experience. But what about other players in the league from Villanova?

Much like colleges such as the University of Kentucky and Duke have continued to produce top-level NBA talent, Villanova has done so as well. From budding young stars to elite talent, the school has continued to churn out quality players.

With that in mind let's take a look at five active Villanova players in the NBA.

Five active NBA players who played for Villanova

#5: Donte DiVincenzo

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

Donte DiVincenzo spent three years at Villanova, repeatedly showcasing his growth over the years until he became a 13.4 points per game scorer. His efficient play, which also saw him average 48.1% from the floor saw him win two NCAA titles in 2016 and 2018.

In addition, he also earned the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award for the 2018 season, his last with Villanova.

#4: Kyle Lowry

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Lowry spent two years at Villanova, both of which showcased his two-way play, and his ability to evolve as a player. After impressing during his freshman year, he started 31 games his sophomore year, averaging 11.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, and 2.3 spg.

His impressive play earned him Big East All-Freshman Team honors in 2005, before then seeing him get his number retired by Villanova years later.

#3: Josh Hart

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks

Josh Hart's career at Villanova was an impressive one, that saw him earn a slew of awards during his time with the school. From Big East Player of the Year to Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Hart's play continued to impress.

In addition to the previously mentioned awards, he also was an NCAA Champion in 2016, and a consensus first-team All-American in 2017. On top of his numerous accolades, he also had his jersey retired by the team after joining the NBA.

#2: Mikal Bridges

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers

Mikal Bridges' career at Villanova saw him win not one, but two NCAA championships, one in 2016 and the other in 2018. His play also notably earned him the 2017 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year award, as well as a slew of other awards.

While his number wasn't retired by the school, he did earn 2018 Big East Tournament MVP honors and the Julius Erving award in 2018.

#1: Jalen Brunson

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson's play in college was nothing short of remarkable. Although his skills weren't reflected in his NBA draft placement, Brunson's time with Villanova was filled with accolades.

In addition to being a two-time NCAA Champion and having his number retired by the team, he also was a Big-East Player of the Year. With him, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo back together on the Knicks, the Villanova alumni are all united in pursuit of an NBA title.