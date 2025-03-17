  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • “Was a war every night”: Eli Ellis shows respect to Tennessee signee Amari Evans days after mid-game clash between them

“Was a war every night”: Eli Ellis shows respect to Tennessee signee Amari Evans days after mid-game clash between them

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 17, 2025 17:57 GMT
Amari Evans taking on the YNG Dreamerz (SourceL Instagram/ marriiiii1)
Amari Evans taking on the YNG Dreamerz (Source: Instagram/@marriiiii1)

Four-star Tennessee signee Amari Evans ended his Overtime Elite run on Saturday after his City Reapers fell to Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz during Game 4 of their OTE Finals clash. The shooting guard posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and listed what he had done in his two years in the league.

Ad
"OTE, Thank you❤️…….. 2 years…. 2 championship appearances…. 1x champ…. 2x DPOY…. 1x All OTE… #1OUT #govols🍊," Evans wrote in his caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In his post, he received several comments from fellow players, including Eli Ellis, with whom he had a heated moment during Game 1 of the OTE Finals.

"Was a war every night my dawg! Much respect.❤️," Ellis commented.
Eli Ellis comments on City Reapers star Amari Evans&#039; post (Source: Instagram/@marriiiii1)
Eli Ellis comments on City Reapers star Amari Evans' post (Source: Instagram/@marriiiii1)

Things got heated in Game 1 between Ellis and Amari Evans with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter. The confrontation happened after Ellis hit a 3, and Evans confronted him. It became so animated that both players got ejected, but despite the moment, Ellis showed respect for his City Reapers rival with the comment.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Even without their MVP, the YNG Dreamerz held on with a 93-91 win. This happened despite five-star Meleek Thomas also playing for the City Reapers during the game.

The City Reapers tied the series 1-1 before the YNG Dreamerz won two straight to win the best-of-five series. The Dreamerz came into the series as the No. 1 seed while the Reapers were the No. 2 seed. The regular season series was tied at 1-1.

Ad

What Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said about four-star guard Amari Evans

In November, the Tennessee Volunteers had two major signings, both of whom were four-star recruits. One was DeWayne Brown II, and the other was Overtime Elite star Amari Evans.

Soon after Evans signed his letter of intent, Volunteers coach Rick Barnes released a statement regarding their latest recruit:

"Stylistically, he was one of the better fits in the country for us," Barnes said. "Amari comes from an AAU program, the New York Lightning, that we have had a lot of success with in our time here. He possesses toughness, shooting ability, skill and a superb basketball IQ.
Ad
"Amari hangs his hat on being a high-level defender, which is something that stood out right away to us. More than anything, though, he is a winner."

Amari Evans picked Tennessee over other strong contenders, such as Pitt and Xavier, though the Vols were considered the favorites to recruit him.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी