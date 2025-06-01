On November 15, 2024, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, announced his commitment to play college basketball at his father's alma mater, Syracuse. Before his commitment, Kiyan was one of the most sought-after high school basketball prospects in the country, accumulating a total of 22 college offers.

Ad

In an overtime documentary released in 2024, Kiyan shared his excitement about the increasing attention he was receiving. At the time, he was in his junior year and midway through the recruitment process, with 13 college offers on the table. According to him, it was a great feeling, as he didn't expect to receive such recognition and interest from top programs.

"I was not expecting all the recognition that I got." Kiyan said. "I picked up, I think 13 offers. I got Bryant, George Mason, Manhattan, UMass, Syracuse, City Hall, Providence, Memphis, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois. I appreciate them for believing in me. I thought it was a great feeling." (Timestamp - 4:12).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kiyan emphasized that it is important for him to stay humble and keep putting in the work.

"People always want to say stuff like you're not good enough or something like that so you just gotta stay humble just get back in the gym and really focus on yourself." (Timestamp - 4:29)

Kiyan Anthony has just concluded his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York, and is now ready to begin the next chapter of his basketball journey with the Syracuse Orange.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony will be joining Syracuse as part of the 2025 recruiting class alongside fellow prospects Sadiq White, Luke Fennell, and Aaron Womack.

"it's one of the proudest moments of my life": Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony in his son Kiyan Anthony following his path at Syracuse

With Kiyan set to follow in his father's footsteps by playing college basketball at Syracuse, Carmelo Anthony couldn't be more proud. Speaking on his son's decision to commit to his alma mater, the 10X NBA All-Star said the following:

Ad

"Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors … is one of the proudest moments of my life," he told the crowd. "It's not just about following in my footsteps. It's about watching him create his own story. That's the power of family. That's the power of legacy."

Carmelo Anthony certainly left a lasting legacy at Syracuse, leading the Orange to their first-ever NCAA national championship in 2003. Now, all eyes are on Kiyan, with hopes that he, too, will make a meaningful impact during his time with the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More