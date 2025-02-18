WATCH: 5-star SF Tyran Stokes racks up 22 points in a playoff game against La Mirada

Tyran Stokes delivered another big performance on Friday night, leading Notre Dame (SO) (Sherman Oaks, CA) to a 71-65 playoff win over La Mirada (CA). The 6-foot-7 power forward finished with 22 points, playing a key role in the victory.

Stokes was unstoppable, slicing through the defense for strong finishes at the rim, smooth layups and powerful dunks. He also showed his defensive skills with several key blocks.

His standout game was highlighted in an Instagram video posted by 'Ballislife' on Sunday, which captured his best moments with the caption:

“Tyran Stokes went off for 22 in a playoff game against La Mirada last night and made his defender TOUCH EARTH!! 😱😱.”

The win continues a strong season for Stokes, who recently led Notre Dame to the Mission League final after knocking out Bryce James' Sierra Canyon on Feb. 4. That win avenged their 63-54 loss on Feb. 1, with Notre Dame taking the rematch 83-72.

A five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, Stokes has made his mark beyond high school too. He stood out at Nike Peach Jam, averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for Vegas Elite, who finished second in the U17 division.

Stokes has also represented Team USA, helping them win gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico. He averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the tournament.

More recently, Tyran Stokes achieved another milestone, cementing his reputation as a top prospect. In his debut match at Hoophall West Classic, Stokes touched the 1000-point mark in his high school career with a stellar 20-point performance.

With the playoffs still going, Stokes will look to keep his momentum going as Notre Dame continues its push for a championship and now stands at 24-6 overall.

Is Louisville the favorite to land Tyran Stokes?

Right now, Louisville is ahead of all programs competing for Tyran Stokes' commitment. According to On3's prediction model, the Cardinals have a 66.8% chance to land the No. 1 junior in the country.

Stokes took an official visit to Louisville in October 2024, and ever since, the buzz around him joining the Cardinals has only grown stronger.

He holds 25 offers from powerhouse programs like Kentucky, Xavier, Alabama, Arizona State, Kansas, LSU, Texas and UCLA. However, none seem to be making much of a dent in Louisville’s lead. Kentucky with a 1.9% chance and Xavier with 1.6% are the next closest contenders.

