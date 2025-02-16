WATCH: Carmelo Anthony proudly claps for son Kiyan Anthony as he gets honored on his senior night

Long Island Lutheran held its senior night on Saturday and one of the players honored was Kiyan Anthony, the four-star son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. As he was introduced before the game, he was accompanied by the former New York Knick clapping for his son. Kiyan, Carmelo and several relatives gathered at center court as the school honored the Syracuse signee.

Ad

Ad

Trending

After the senior night ceremony honoring the senior players, the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders had a tall task ahead of them, taking on five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr. and the IMG Academy Ascenders. It was a close game, with the Crusaders winning by just three points on seniors night, 68–65.

Kiyan Anthony had 15 points in that tough game, while four-star Marquette signee Nigel James added 13 points. The marquee matchup was that five-star point guard battle between Acuff and five-star junior Dylan Mingo. Darius Acuff Jr. exploded for 21 points and kept the game tight, while Mingo had 14 points and five rebounds.

Ad

Miungo sank the game-winning 3-point shot after finding his older brother, Kayden, for an assist. The elder Mingo brother had 10 points, six assists and six rebounds during that game.

With 2.3 seconds left, IMG Academy had a chance to steal the game, but Nigel James was the hero. He deflected a full-court pass that let the time run out and got his team to hold on to the win.

Kiyan Anthony and Long Island Lutheran make it to the EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament playoffs

After beating the IMG Academy Ascenders, Kiyan Anthony and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders have a 7-4 record in the Nike Elite Basketball League. This places them fourth behind Brewster Academy National, Wasatch Academy and Montverde Academy respectively.

Ad

This also means the team has qualified for the EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament playoffs as the No. 4 seed. The tournament will only feature the top six teams in the Nike Elite Basketball League.

The team is expected to get a bye in the tournament, which will take place from March 5-8 in South Carolina. The standings are not final yet, as several games still need to be played between some of the other teams in the league.

Before that, Kiyan Anthony and Co. will play Dalton High School on Wednesday. But, as this is a non-league game, it will not affect the league's standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback