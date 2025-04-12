WATCH: Duke-bound twins Cayden and Cameron Boozer got 100% real about each other on National Siblings Day 

Cayden and Cameron Boozer have ended their high school basketball careers with many achievements and trophies this year. They will remain a memorable brother duo in high school basketball.

On Friday, NBA Future Starts Now shared a video on National Siblings Day (viewed Thursday - Apr. 10), in which the Boozer twins share their honest thoughts about each other's abilities as players.

"It’s #NationalSiblingsDay so y’all already know wassup 🤞 @cameronboozer @caydenboozer," read the post's caption.

When asked, "Who's the best passer?" Cameron Boozer quickly conceded and answered Cayden. Cayden agreed with a self-satisfied "easily."

Similarly, when asked, "Who has better court vision?" Cayden Boozer said, "Me."

"Yeah, it's like the same thing," said Cameron Boozer.

Next, the Boozer brothers quickly agreed that Cayden had better dribbling skills between the two. The question - "Who's the better scorer?" - also didn't meet much debate as Cameron and Cayden both admitted that the former scored more between the two. Who is more likely to hit a deep three? Cameron Boozer got the point with mutual agreement.

However, who has the better defense was debated. As Cameron and Cayden say "me" simultaneously, Cameron is met with a conflicted "What?" from brother Cayden.

"Nah, it's me," Cameron said with a smile.

"Ridiculous," Cayden rebutted playfully.

When asked about their pre-game routines, the Boozer brothers said they have the same routine: a pre-game nap and music.

The following question was: Who has better taste in music?

"Mine's very diverse," Cayden offered.

"Yeah, he has more diverse taste," Cameron Boozer agreed.

The Boozer twins ended their high school careers at Christopher Columbus High School with a championship trophy at the Chiptole Nationals. Both have signed with Duke and will continue their collegiate careers with the Blue Devils.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer are on Team USA's roster for 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Cameron and Cayden Boozer headline Team USA’s roster for the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland.

Cameron, a 6-foot-9 prospectus, is a two-time Gatorade National Player of the Year. He led Columbus High School to its fourth straight Florida state title and was co-MVP at the McDonald's All-American game. Cayden's stellar performance at the Chipotle Nationals finals and semifinals won Columbus the trophy.

The Boozer twins have represented USA Basketball before, with Cameron earning MVP honors at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 and 2024 FIBA U17 tournaments. Team USA, coached by Frank Bennett and joined by Charlie Ward, will face Team World on Saturday.

